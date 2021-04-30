Sen. Tim Scott’s speech inspired many Americans after having listened to Biden tell everyone how awful and ugly our country is, you know, filled with a bazillion white supremacists and stuff. His speech was so good, especially when he said America is not a racist country, that the Left kicked it into full gear to prove THEY were indeed racist.

And how does the Washington Post cover it?

Republicans SEIZE!

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) accused liberals of shutting down debate and practicing discrimination. Republicans seized on his comments Thursday, while activists said he was giving cover to white supremacists. https://t.co/4tm27BoFsD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 30, 2021

From the crap Washington Post:

Democrats generally treated Scott’s words with caution, but many Black activists, who publicly criticized Scott into the wee hours Thursday morning, deemed him the latest in a line of Black apologists who give political and racial cover to White grievance.

Caution? CAUTION? Freakin’ Uncle Tim TRENDED for hours because of the repugnant and out-right racist garbaget they were spewing at Tim Scott.

Caution.

Ugh, WaPo, you suck.

They continued:

“Trotting out sycophantic Black folks who will serve as apologists for white supremacy is a tried-and-true tactic that racists have used for centuries,” said Bishop Talbert Swan, president of the Greater Springfield, Mass., chapter of the NAACP. He was among those who spent the hours after Scott’s speech tweeting using the #UncleTim hashtag, a derisive reference to Uncle Tom.

Because Bishop Swan is such a great and reliable source.

FFS.

Can always count on WaPo to be pointless, useless, and out of touch.

WAPO—-being it's usual garbage self. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 30, 2021

More proof the Washington Post is filled with leftist LIARS!! Disgusting — Ginny (@ginkates) April 30, 2021

rEpUbLiCaNs sEiZeD 😂😂😂

wHiTe sUpReMaCiStS😂😂😂 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) April 30, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when @SenatorTimScott proposed a police reform bill, and Elizabeth Warren used the Jim Crow-era filibuster to block it. But sure, “Republicans Seize” is the headline you should go with here. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) April 30, 2021

"Republicans seized!" — Chocolate Chip (@Choc_Chipper) April 30, 2021

REEEEEEE!

Um, point of personal privilege? Please don’t use the word “seize”. Besides, it was more of a pounce. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) April 30, 2021

This is an awful headline. Media is nothing but propaganda. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 30, 2021

Where are these mysterious white supremicists?

What I do see is a lot of far-left Democrats constantly trying to tear this nation apart with false narratives and outright lies. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 30, 2021

Republicans “seize” or “”pounce” on <insert insane Democrat idea> while “activists said.” Piss off. — Rat Fink (@shmidtBC) April 30, 2021

Piss off indeed.

