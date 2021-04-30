Remember when people (aka the State Dept) defending John Kerry said he didn’t tell Iran anything about Israel they didn’t already know? It was in the public domain? That anyone pretending that Kerry (aka Sing Like a Canary) was spilling secrets had an agenda because orange man bad and stuff?

Yeah, that appears to be bullsh*t.

At least according to this problematic leaked audio.

JUST IN: Iranian FM Zarif says he DID NOT Know About Israel's Covert Military Operations Until Kerry Told Him — New revelations from leaked audio contradict State Dept's defense of Kerry https://t.co/dvsLPB3XIL — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) April 30, 2021

From the Free Beacon:

Leaked audiotape of Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif indicates he had no knowledge of covert Israeli military strikes before former secretary of state John Kerry provided him with the information, new details that contradict the State Department’s recent defense of Kerry. These details are likely to further fuel calls from leading Republicans for Kerry’s firing or resignation. The New York Times reported that Zarif said on the tape that Kerry told him Israel launched 200 airstrikes against Iranian interests in Syria. The Times did not provide further details on that issue. But an independent translation of the audiotape commissioned by the Washington Free Beacon shows that Zarif went on to clarify that he had no prior knowledge of these Israeli strikes before Kerry told him. “Kerry told me that Israel had launched 200 airstrikes against you [Iran],” said Zarif. “You didn’t know?” asked his interviewer. “No, no,” he replied. These new details contradict top State Department officials, who have repeatedly said the information was already in the public domain and not classified.

So the info Kerry shared with Iran WASN’T already in the public domain. Ruh-roh.

If this transcript is confirmed, John Kerry must resign immediately and if he doesn’t, President Biden must fire him immediately. https://t.co/mpyxFEBf4e — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 30, 2021

We’re not counting on Kerry resigning or Biden taking any action against Kerry because they’re both Democrats and if we’ve learned anything covering this nonsense for years and years it’s that Democrats always seem to get away with it.

Whatever ‘it’ is.

See Hillary.

See Obama.

See Biden.

See Hunter.

See Kerry.

Psh, we’ll be here all day.

Do you realize your tweet only goes halfway.

HE SHOULD BE ARRESTED Normal people would be…why not Mr Ketchup — David Hof (@swisstexas) April 30, 2021

If a ‘normie’ shared secrets with Iran they’d be arrested. *shrug*

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Palmer Hasty (@Lightbookpro) April 30, 2021

Oooops ! Dem coverup just fell apart. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 30, 2021

Just wait, @benrhodes will have an excuse. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 30, 2021

Is this not a criminal allegation? — MarinBoy (@foosiesdad) April 30, 2021

We’re not seeing much on it this morning other than from people on the Right and The Free Beacon.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

***

