Biden wasn’t as well-received as Trump? What now? LOL
Keep in mind these numbers were taken from CNN’s audience who overall leaned Democratically.
And Trump beat him? We can see Obama having a better turnout than Biden, and even W back in 2001 but … Trump?
Oof.
CNN’s Democrat audience gave Biden a lower positive reaction than Trump. https://t.co/3oydbyyKsA
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 29, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA
Wait, what?
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 29, 2021
RIGHT?!
We had the same reaction.
Before laughing hysterically.
and yet they say "very positive reaction to first speech" 🤡
— Helen Gordon (@dojochik) April 29, 2021
85% oF aMeRiCaNs ApPrOvEd.
Sure they did, CBS.
But a truckload of votes showed up in the middle of the night so these numbers could change.
— Puffhawk (@Puffhawk1) April 29, 2021
CNN forgot to count the mail in voters
— matt (@tombaker2012) April 29, 2021
I think he mentioned getting people back to work too much.
That is not why they voted for him. They are asking where the payments for sitting at home are….
— Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) April 29, 2021
— Alec (@Buckaye1) April 29, 2021
And you know Trump lol’d when he saw these numbers.
***
Related:
Go home, bro, you’re DRUNK: Keith Olbermann DRAGGED like he’s never been dragged before for ridiculous take about the Second Amendment
NOT the gotcha they thought it was –> The Daily Show’s dig at bored/sleepy Ted Cruz during Biden’s #JointSession BACKFIRES hilariously
TORCHED! Lefty blue-check tries backpedaling after calling Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’ and gets BLASTED with ALL sorts of receipts of his using that term before