Biden wasn’t as well-received as Trump? What now? LOL

Keep in mind these numbers were taken from CNN’s audience who overall leaned Democratically.

And Trump beat him? We can see Obama having a better turnout than Biden, and even W back in 2001 but … Trump?

Oof.

CNN’s Democrat audience gave Biden a lower positive reaction than Trump. https://t.co/3oydbyyKsA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 29, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wait, what? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 29, 2021

RIGHT?!

We had the same reaction.

Before laughing hysterically.

and yet they say "very positive reaction to first speech" 🤡 — Helen Gordon (@dojochik) April 29, 2021

85% oF aMeRiCaNs ApPrOvEd.

Sure they did, CBS.

But a truckload of votes showed up in the middle of the night so these numbers could change. — Puffhawk (@Puffhawk1) April 29, 2021

CNN forgot to count the mail in voters — matt (@tombaker2012) April 29, 2021

I think he mentioned getting people back to work too much. That is not why they voted for him. They are asking where the payments for sitting at home are…. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) April 29, 2021

And you know Trump lol’d when he saw these numbers.

