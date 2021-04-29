We know, we really should just start ignoring the nonsense that Keith Olbermann spews on his timeline but OMG, it’s just so dumb and EASY to mock. He does most of the heavy lifting for us and we just have to point and laugh …

Don’t take our word for it, check out his tweet about the Second Amendment:

The 2nd Amendment is about State Militias, not personal ownership of guns. The word “own” does not appear in it, nor does any synonym for “own.” https://t.co/nY7hgfptP4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 29, 2021

There goes Keith again, making the unhinged seem hinged. Heh.

What does Keith think the word ‘keep’ means? It’s literally a synonym for the word ‘own’.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Texas from our backyard.

Wait. You’re trying to be serious here? Yikes. — Purple Velvet-Wild West Pimp Style (@TMIWITW) April 29, 2021

Yikes indeed.

The punctuation in the wording of the 2cnd Amendment creates 2 distinct items. BOTH a well regulated militia AND the right of the people to keep and bear arms. You will find that comma between “State, the” If you had a grasp of basic punctuation you would know this. — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) April 29, 2021

But punctuation is hard.

Believe them when they tell you what they want. There is NO desire for “common sense “ gun control. None! They want your guns. All of them. They want 2A overturned. That’s the goal. — 🇺🇸AmErican Reprobate 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) April 29, 2021

Right? Keith thinks the word keep doesn’t matter in the Second Amendment.

Heh.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

You should read more. Maybe you wouldn’t look like a 🤡 as much. Also Google the definition of “keep”. pic.twitter.com/UmgSoOZjJB — Jon Gault (@swatter911) April 29, 2021

This level of disingenuous ignorance only goes to show that you know nothing about the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. I'm sure you've been lectured on the absolute stupidity of this argument, but continue to use it to push the Communist agenda of total government control. pic.twitter.com/rL3OfFb8Hu — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) April 29, 2021

Nope.

You can’t fix stupid.

