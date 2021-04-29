We know, we really should just start ignoring the nonsense that Keith Olbermann spews on his timeline but OMG, it’s just so dumb and EASY to mock. He does most of the heavy lifting for us and we just have to point and laugh …

Don’t take our word for it, check out his tweet about the Second Amendment:

There goes Keith again, making the unhinged seem hinged. Heh.

What does Keith think the word ‘keep’ means? It’s literally a synonym for the word ‘own’.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see Texas from our backyard.

Yikes indeed.

But punctuation is hard.

Right? Keith thinks the word keep doesn’t matter in the Second Amendment.

Heh.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

Nope.

You can’t fix stupid.

***

