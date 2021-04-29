As Twitchy readers know, Lefty blue-checks reminded us all who the REAL racists in America are after Tim Scott’s rebuttal to Biden’s speech last night. Apparently, they didn’t like it when Tim said America is not a racist country SO they went out of their way to prove at least THEY are.

Incidentally ‘Uncle Tim’ is trending on Twitter right now, and Jack seems AOK with that.

Now, some of these toads tried walking back their racist comments, like Scott Nevins.

Note his blue check.

Except, of course, Scott has used that term himself several other times.

So Scott saying he should not have used it to describe Tim Scott and apologizing seems pretty damn empty.

Sort of like his noggin.

Trending

Oops.

Sen. Tim Scott refused to accept America as a racist country, but that didn’t stop the Left from trying to prove him wrong with these sort of racist attacks and slurs.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

***

Related:

‘Uncle Tim’: Blue-check lefties prove THEY are indeed racist after Sen. Tim Scott says America is NOT a racist country and WOW, these are some of the WORST

‘Open WAR is upon us’: @GraceIsForYou shares ‘survival story’ after the Woke Mob TRIED to come for her in MUST-READ thread

‘A self-described EXPERT’: Ben Shapiro DROPS Ben Rhodes right on his pointy little head for blaming right-wing media for John Kerry’s leak

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben CarsonracistScott NevinsTim ScottUncle Tom