As Twitchy readers know, Lefty blue-checks reminded us all who the REAL racists in America are after Tim Scott’s rebuttal to Biden’s speech last night. Apparently, they didn’t like it when Tim said America is not a racist country SO they went out of their way to prove at least THEY are.

Incidentally ‘Uncle Tim’ is trending on Twitter right now, and Jack seems AOK with that.

Now, some of these toads tried walking back their racist comments, like Scott Nevins.

Note his blue check.

Tonight I tried to do an ironic joke about Sen Tim Scott using the term “Uncle Tom” in his rebuttal. While I was shocked by his lack of self awareness, I should not have used that term myself, even in reference. That was not right. I apologize. — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) April 29, 2021

Except, of course, Scott has used that term himself several other times.

So Scott saying he should not have used it to describe Tim Scott and apologizing seems pretty damn empty.

Sort of like his noggin.

Is the black man not thinking the way the white man thinks he should again? — Duchess of Limited Account Features (@AnnaDsays) April 29, 2021

Sure seems like people have found a lot of incidents where you call people you disagree with Uncle Toms. Just another example of the fact that the racists actually reside on the Left. — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) April 29, 2021

Just letting the racism we know all you liberals have fly. It's adorable you thought you got to use that term. — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) April 29, 2021

I mean, what is it with you liberals and racism.@mmpadellan here doing just a thinly veiled version of the racism you did. pic.twitter.com/ESQmwtUXVv — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) April 29, 2021

Oops.

You’re a racist plain and simple. He has more integrity in his pinkie then you do period. Reflect on your words because that’s a reflection on your actual beliefs. If you say that publicly and try to pass it off as a joke one can just imagine what you say behind closed doors — Diane B (@dmb1031) April 29, 2021

You showed us who you really are deep down with your racist "joke"…and you can't walk it back now. — John W (@txradioguy) April 29, 2021

That's ok. We appreciate you letting your racist tendencies out of the closet so we know what you're really thinking. — G (@justthatG_uy) April 29, 2021

You’re shocked by his lack of self-awareness? I’m shocked by your baked in racism and lack of self-awareness. But mostly your racism. Just go on ahead., you do you. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) April 29, 2021

You're such a pathetic liar. You've used that slur multiple times on this site alone. GFY, pig — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) April 29, 2021

Got it. Uncle Tom just rolls off the tongues when you are a protected class racist. — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tom is not an ironic joke. And your apology rings hollow if you really believe it was a joke. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 29, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott refused to accept America as a racist country, but that didn’t stop the Left from trying to prove him wrong with these sort of racist attacks and slurs.

When people show you who they really are, believe them.

