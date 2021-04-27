Once again we bring to you a thread that really doesn’t need much more than a simple introductory paragraph. Grace shared her survival story about what happened when the ‘Woke Mob’ came after her and her husband … and this is both terrifying and pretty damn awesome.

And something we see a lot in social media and flooding into real life.

Take a look.

I’ve wondered if it’s worth sharing “my story.” I’m a pretty private person so it feels weird to share. But I think it’s worth it bc we all need encouragement that ordinary ppl can do something about what’s happening to our country. So, why do I talk about Woke stuff? 🧵 — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

It’s definitely worth sharing.

The Woke Mob: my survival story My husband and I co-founded a justice-oriented non-profit org 11 years ago. At the time, we knew nothing about Critical Social Justice or Critical Theory. Our motivation was to address disparities in mental health care. 1/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Seems like a good idea as there are plenty of disparities in mental health care.

We’d learned that lay people (ppl without clinical training) made up the majority of trauma care providers around the world working with vulnerable populations (refugees, human trafficking survivors, etc). We wanted to help equip those lay people with good resources. 2/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

We hired clinically trained mental health professionals to develop our curriculum, oversee MEL, and run the international training program. Everything went great for about 7 years. We got accolades from all the right people in academia and partnered with orgs in 50+ countries. 3/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Get a load of this.

Then a few years ago we noticed a tone shift among our program staff. They became hyper-critical of *everything.* As Executive Director, my husband felt he was always on trial. Every word and action was scrutinized. We couldn’t figure out where this was coming from. 4/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

We have a pretty good idea where this crap is coming from.

We noticed shared rhetoric among the staff. Terms we heard often:

“systems of power and oppression”

“hegemony”

“marginalized identities”

“intersections”

“centering”

“deconstruct”

“knowledges”

“normativity”

Didn’t understand the ideology behind it, started doing some reading. 5/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

And now this editor’s right eye won’t stop twitching.

THOSE WORDS SUCK.

Then the open letters started. The letters always went to everyone in the org (from the graphic designer to the governing board), they always asserted vaguely that the organization was “causing harm,” and they always ended with demands. We were alarmed and confused. 6/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Causing harm.

See a pattern?

We began having all-org sessions trying to discern what was happening and what was needed. It was quickly apparent there were no specific actions or incidents that could be deemed harmful. The accusations were always vague and abstract, about “identities”, “systems,” etc. 7/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Identity politics are destroying this country.

What also became apparent quickly was they didn’t want to resolve any real harm. They wanted control of the organization. They stated explicitly my husband was incapable of running an org that addresses trauma (an org he founded!) bc he’s straight, white, male, and Christian. 8/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Down with the man!

That’s when I learned to fight. I’d been doing my homework for a while. Thanks to people like @NeilShenvi, @ConceptualJames, @wokal_distance, @WokeTemple, @D_B_Harrison and @realchrisrufo, I knew what we were facing. It was an attempted woke subversion of the organization. 9/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

I wrote organizational position papers on how Critical Social Justice compromised our work by being in direct conflict with a number of our organizational commitments, namely, being evidence-based, valuing the individual, cultural humility, and allowing for true diversity. 10/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Valuing the individual.

That’s a big no-no in the woke crowd.

Maybe I shouldn’t be proud of it, but I also learned to use their woke rules against them. When a staff member said I couldn’t speak to a topic bc I’m straight, I told her it was wrong of her to assume about my sexuality just bc I’m married to a man. She immediately groveled. 11/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Oh, be proud of it. It’s the only way to deal with them.

After some months, when it was clear to them we wouldn’t budge, the ones making demands left “on moral grounds,” accusing us of every phobia and calling the org “white supremacist.” We’ve always partnered with ppl of every ethnicity, creed and identity, so this is laughable. 12/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Every phobia in the book.

Oh well.

Having survived an attempted power grab and character assassination by a woke mob, I’ll say it’s painful to be mistreated by ppl you trusted. But if you care more about maintaining your integrity than what people think or say about you, you’ll emerge with your dignity intact. 13/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Read that again. If you care more about maintaining your integrity than what people think or say about you, you’ll emerge with your dignity intact.

Ding and ding and ding.

Don’t apologize for vague accusations of “harm.” It’s not a fair fight. They don’t want dialogue. Expose their inconsistencies – show how their demands won’t achieve what they claim to care about (helping the poor, etc). It’ll require some reading and a lot of courage. 14/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

Never apologize to the mob. Never ever.

If you don’t fight this nonsense now, wherever it’s showing up in your community, there’ll be nothing good, true, or beautiful to defend soon. We will be ruled by lies and power while being told we’re progressing toward truth and justice. 15/ — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

What she said.

Open war is upon us, there is no “safe” any more. Choose which kind of “unsafe” you want. Fighting lies is always preferable to being ruled by them. I believe they can be defeated. I believe the truth will prevail. Thanks for reading my story, I’d love to hear yours. 16/16 — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

@seerutkchawla @ooana I appreciate both of your efforts in exposing woke lies. Thank you for encouraging me daily with your perspective! — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) April 26, 2021

We’ve gotta start fighting the woke mob NOW.

