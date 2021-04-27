Huh. Sounds like USA Today retroactively edited Stacey Abrams op-ed written before the MLB pulled the All Star Game from Atlanta. Guess when they realized how unpopular and crappy that idea was (moving from a Black majority city to a White majority city with plenty of strict voting laws) they decided to do a little damage control.

USA Today edits Stacey Abrams op-ed published before MLB pulled game in Atlanta, waters down boycott support https://t.co/jtfNMhuLTX — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) April 27, 2021

Well well well.

Why would they do that?

From Fox News:

USA Today appeared to have bizarrely allowed retroactive edits of an op-ed written by prominent Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams in an effort to water down her previous justification for boycotts after MLB moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta. In a piece published on March 31, just days before the MLB announced that it was relocating its game due to the backlash over Georgia’s election reform bill that was signed into law, Abrams seemed to defend the national response to what she called the “racist, classist” legislation.

Abrams is just a hot mess.

And no amount of retroactively editing her op-ed changes that.

Sorry, not sorry.

The op-ed Dale and others cite defending Abrams was heavily edited from its original version AFTER the MLB decided to move the All Star game. Paragraph on the left is before, paragraph on the right is AFTER. Clear attempt to cover tracks. Archived here https://t.co/4CF7JUXLu8 https://t.co/QRwxT0XBvi pic.twitter.com/zdNuOetZFK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 23, 2021

Oops.

She removed "I can't argue with an individuals choice to opt out" (referring to boycotts — see previous tweet) And followed with major changes to her paragraph about the pain boycotts cause, adding in the updated version "Boycotts invariably also cost jobs." Interesting. pic.twitter.com/5jezS3zq7t — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 23, 2021

Oops again.

"Editor's note: This column was originally published before the MLB moved the All-Star game out of Atlanta. It was updated after that decision." This is an op-ed column. You don't update an op-ed column just because stuff happened later. @usatodayopinion has a lot to answer for. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) April 27, 2021

But her opinion changed and stuff when she figured out people would be pissed at her for it.

Heh.

I wonder if they will let me publish an NFL mock draft and let me "update" it on Sunday. — Mark Felten (@MFelten25) April 27, 2021

I remember when I used to really enjoy reading USA Today. Now I just get it at the hotel for the crossword. Even the sports section is all politics nowadays! Thanks for nothing @usatodaysports @USATODAY — Jason Hedlund (@hedfatherof6) April 27, 2021

That’s pretty Orwellian. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) April 27, 2021

Down the memory hole, huh @USATODAY. Good job, Journalists! — KilroyFSU (@KilroyFSU) April 27, 2021

Today’s media at work.

***

