What are ya’ worried about, Rachel? Psh, if everything was on the up-and-up why would anyone care if these votes are audited?

Because it totally seems feasible that a puppet with bad Botox who thinks he’s a senator or Obama’s VP got 83 MILLION VOTES aka THE MOST VOTES IN HISTORY.

C’mon man!

And really, the end of democracy? HA HA HA HA HA

Silly Rachel Maddow.

Watch:

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow warns "the end of democracy" is nigh in responding to news that a Maricopa County auditor has picked to get involved in the Antrim County, Michigan, 2020 election lawsuit…https://t.co/BLsOfTznbk — for @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/Vufr9LnqDp — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) April 27, 2021

Again, if everything is legit with the election why are they pushing back so hard on an audit? You’d think they would be PROUD to prove these unprecedented, historic numbers, right?

Hrm.

They spent years claiming Trump worked with Russia to steal the election. My God these people have no self awareness. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) April 27, 2021

Maddow's definition of "democracy" is when Democrats are in control of everything. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) April 27, 2021

She doesn't know what Democracy is and it's apparent. — ETXRED67 (@etxred67) April 27, 2021

Well she is a Communist. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Katie Scarlet (@Katiescarlet2) April 27, 2021

I wish I hadn't just eaten breakfast. — ohmiss (@ohmiss) April 27, 2021

Hey, if we have to see it so do you!

She said "if they do it and it's done right…." Then goes on to say if it works it would be the end of democracy…if they do it right and they prove it was stolen, isn't THAT democracy??? I'm confused!! — Patriot Coach Mama (@ginamilana01) April 27, 2021

No no, Rachel is the one who’s confused.

As usual.

With the high % of adjudicated ballots in this election, a forensic audit should be mandatory in those areas. — Kris (@kls2020) April 27, 2021

panic in the media 🤔. all of a sudden they care about 'secrecy' – not like ya know, counting votes at midnight after hours. (which maddow was on the air for that report) — Agentsmith212 (@Agentsmith212) April 27, 2021

That’s called panic. — PepeLeBack (@PepeLeBack1) April 27, 2021

Panic! — Haywood Jablohmie (@jablohmie) April 27, 2021

Something like that!

***

