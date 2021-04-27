What are ya’ worried about, Rachel? Psh, if everything was on the up-and-up why would anyone care if these votes are audited?

Because it totally seems feasible that a puppet with bad Botox who thinks he’s a senator or Obama’s VP got 83 MILLION VOTES aka THE MOST VOTES IN HISTORY.

C’mon man!

And really, the end of democracy? HA HA HA HA HA

Silly Rachel Maddow.

Watch:

Again, if everything is legit with the election why are they pushing back so hard on an audit? You’d think they would be PROUD to prove these unprecedented, historic numbers, right?

Hrm.

Hey, if we have to see it so do you!

No no, Rachel is the one who’s confused.

As usual.

Something like that!

***

