Awwww, look at Ben Rhodes defending John Kerry from the evil right-wing media.

And Iran for that matter.

Except for the last time we checked, Iran’s Foreign Minister wasn’t part of the right-wing media.

Huh.

Ben and Iran, sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

So weird.

See?

Trending

Awwww, it’s true love.

But if we ignore him we can’t make fun of him.

C’mon man!

All that right-wing media.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Lurch has more than worn out his welcome. Yup.

***

Related:

Yup, he went there! Elon Musk’s EPIC dig at Jeff Bezos for being SUPER fussy NASA awarded lunar lander contract to SpaceX is PERFECTION

He. Ain’t. PLAYIN’! Scott Presler’s juicy story about encountering a Liz Cheney staffer in Cheyenne, WY is DELICIOUS (watch)

‘I refuse to hate’: Tyler Perry delivers POWERFUL speech during Oscars and of course triggers shrieking social justice warriors (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben RhodesIranJohn KerryObama