Awwww, look at Ben Rhodes defending John Kerry from the evil right-wing media.

And Iran for that matter.

Except for the last time we checked, Iran’s Foreign Minister wasn’t part of the right-wing media.

Huh.

Republicans pretending to be outraged about John Kerry talking about things that were widely and publicly known at the time is the classic disinformation campaign: try to launder a lie through sufficient right-wing media outrage to get mainstream attention. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 26, 2021

Ben and Iran, sitting in a tree. K-I-S-S-I-N-G.

So weird.

Iran's Foreign Minister is the one who said it, not "right-wing media" https://t.co/9Sa6i92k3l — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 27, 2021

See?

Find someone who loves you the way Ben loves Iran. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) April 26, 2021

Awwww, it’s true love.

Ben has a serious conflict of interest in this story. Dude is so invested in a narrative that he should be ignored when commenting on it. — Sexy Dad Bod Mike (@bod25mike) April 27, 2021

But if we ignore him we can’t make fun of him.

C’mon man!

You literally bragged about lying to journalists about the Iran Deal. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) April 27, 2021

Liberals covering for a traitor … again pic.twitter.com/qoy0PuFqGp — Lalapuj (@lalapuj) April 27, 2021

You are discussing lies? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 26, 2021

So it’s disinformation from the nyt based on an actual audio recording? — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) April 26, 2021

All that right-wing media.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Vinny the Chin Kerry needs to go. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 27, 2021

Lurch has more than worn out his welcome. Yup.

***

