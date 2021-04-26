We’ll meet you in the middle, Tyler.

All day, every day.

This speech from Tyler Perry after he was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award is something we should be hearing from our country’s leaders BUT we’ll take it from an amazingly talented and kind man like Perry as well.

Maybe Biden could learn a thing or two from him?

Watch.

“That’s where the healing happens, that’s where conversation happens, that’s where change happens…” I would like to meet @TylerPerry in the middle. This speech was fantastic. pic.twitter.com/JQ20b8YPWo — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 26, 2021

I didn’t watch the oscars, but this ⁦@tylerperry⁩ speech was powerful, beautiful and heartfelt. “I refuse to hate.” https://t.co/znkWMZHT44 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) April 26, 2021

From mediaite.com:

My mother taught me to refuse hate. She taught me to refuse blanket judgment. And in this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it is my hope that all of us would teach our kids, and I want to remember: just refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or White. Or LBGTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope we would refuse hate. And I want to take this Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. No matter what’s around the wall, stand in the middle. Because that’s where healing, that’s where conversation happens, that’s where change happens. It happens in the middle. So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment, and to lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you, too.

Yup, we fist-pumped.

More than once.

Tyler Perry slipping in "police officer" between LGBTQ and Asian pic.twitter.com/n0CUoDKbFb — Tim Hagler (Taylor's Version) (@TchaglerTimothy) April 26, 2021

Police officers are not an oppressed group. No one “hates” the police because of undue prejudice. It’s because they engage in state-sanctioned violence against all of the groups Tyler Perry said we shouldn’t hate! #Oscars — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 26, 2021

Tyler Perry tried to sneak in that police officer bit like we wouldn’t notice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZbRw2N1B2X — Allie (@Golden_Josette) April 26, 2021

Tyler Perry slipping in "police officer" into his anti-hate speech #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jOUmOh66KH — Elaine Villa (@elainecrypto) April 26, 2021

They just don’t get it.

