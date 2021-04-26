Pretty sure Team Biden doesn’t care about young female athletes, otherwise he wouldn’t have destroyed their sports via an Executive Order right after he took office. Perhaps if he spent a little more time listening to women like female wrestler Olivia Rondeau?

Watch.

"The Biden admin is putting young female athletes at risk… As someone who has wrestled both men and women, I can attest to the biological advantage that males have over women." All-American wrestler @rondeaulivia calls out the Biden admin's attack on girl's sports. pic.twitter.com/AupXwFo5dF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 25, 2021

And for the full boom watch here:

They want to make us feel like we’re being transphobic if we support girls in girl’s sports or boys in boy’s sports.

Sort of reminds us of what they did when J.K. Rowling refused to dismiss the notion that women are WOMEN.

Good for her. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) April 26, 2021

Exactly right. Why can't they have a transgender division if it's so important? — Mike (@CrossisSteady) April 26, 2021

Transphobic!

Or something.

