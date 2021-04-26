Pretty sure Team Biden doesn’t care about young female athletes, otherwise he wouldn’t have destroyed their sports via an Executive Order right after he took office. Perhaps if he spent a little more time listening to women like female wrestler Olivia Rondeau?

Watch.

Boom.

And for the full boom watch here:

Trending

What she said.

They want to make us feel like we’re being transphobic if we support girls in girl’s sports or boys in boy’s sports.

Sort of reminds us of what they did when J.K. Rowling refused to dismiss the notion that women are WOMEN.

Transphobic!

Or something.

***

