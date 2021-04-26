Kamala Harris says she’s not going to play political games … standing 10 feet, double-masked and fully vaccinated in front of the press.

Boy oh boy, if anyone knows how to play politics it’s Kamala.

Watch.

When asked why she's not going to the southern border, Kamala Harris says "I'm not going to play political games" pic.twitter.com/rNG5pyAIcy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 25, 2021

Oh Kamala, what a train wreck you are.

I can't figure out why no one in her own party voted for her… — PEACEFULLY RIOTING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) April 26, 2021

Right?

She seems so popular and well-spoken.

Heh.

The crisis is a game to her. — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) April 26, 2021

She legitimately hasn’t done one productive thing since January — Kev75 (@Kev_Yaz75) April 25, 2021

She is a political game — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) April 26, 2021

Aka I’m not going to do my job….. — S.Mouse! (@SlapmyElbow) April 26, 2021

But it's her job to play them. She's a politician. 😂 — The Feaz (@Feaz87) April 25, 2021

Obvs.

A politician doesn’t want to get involved in politics. Got it. — Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) April 26, 2021

Standing 6 ft. away from people that have all been vaccinated while wearing a mask for t.v. cameras is literally a political game. — J. Helsing (@Hizootiemizark) April 26, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

