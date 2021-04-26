Kamala Harris says she’s not going to play political games … standing 10 feet, double-masked and fully vaccinated in front of the press.

Boy oh boy, if anyone knows how to play politics it’s Kamala.

Watch.

Oh Kamala, what a train wreck you are.

Right?

She seems so popular and well-spoken.

Heh.

Obvs.

Ding ding ding.

***

