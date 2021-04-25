It all started here.

How’s that saying go about not startin’ none if you don’t want none?

Yeah.

I don't watch FOX News for the same reason that I don't drink out of the toilet. — Elizabeth (Sparkle) Jones (@esjones135) April 25, 2021

We’d HOPE she doesn’t drink out of a toilet just because … but you know, people will be people.

It reminds us of a line from Happy Gilmore where Shooter McGavin tells Happe he ‘eats pieces of sh*t like you (him) for breakfast.’

Yeah.

The ratio on her tweet is pretty damn impressive:

Social justice activist 😂 — Gene Snelling (@GeneSnelling) April 25, 2021

Yup.

Society is much better since you became a former educator. — Derek Nelson (@dnelsonksu) April 25, 2021

there is so much stupidity in this comment it is not worth the time it will take. — JoeyAdler (@JoeyAdler8) April 25, 2021

How long did you drink out of the toilet? Asking for a friend. — Winsor D. Harmon III (@winsorharmon) April 25, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, at least she doesn’t anymore, right?

Note, we typically do not write about randos with fewer than 500 or so followers BUT the ratio on this tweet PLUS Brit’s response … too damn good not to write about it.

Must have taken real will power to give up both. https://t.co/BiD4a59H6a — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 25, 2021

When you ‘read’ Brit’s tweet in his voice it’s even funnier.

Brit going for the royal flush 😂😂😂 — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) April 25, 2021

Brit, you da man. 😂 — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 25, 2021

Naw it was super easy to give up #FoxNews just like taking out the garbage 🗑 — Jae (@PNWJae) April 25, 2021

Twitter win of the day! — robjceo (@robjceo) April 25, 2021

Is this 911?

I’d like to report a “murder.” — The Panic (@Gunntwitt) April 25, 2021

True story.

***

Related:

‘Biden is an IDIOT in my opinion’: Black American police officer SHOCKS BBC pundit by voicing opinions he clearly did NOT expect about Chauvin (watch)

‘Dispatch, can you have LeBron call my cell right away?’ Cop’s TikTok response to LeBron James is painfully SPOT-ON and hilarious (watch)

‘Oh honey, NO’: Parker Molloy explaining why it’s not transphobic to harass conservative trans-women like Caitlyn Jenner BACKFIRES splendidly