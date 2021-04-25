This is exceptional.

And what makes it even more exceptional is how clearly surprised and uncomfortable the BBC pundit is with Officer Tatum’s answers and opinions.

Watch. You’ll thank us:

Dude is absolutely SPOT ON about Biden.

And everything else he said.

Trying to frame our entire country by the behavior and actions of two men … it’s irresponsible, dirty, and lazy.

Please note we did not make a Kamala Harris joke with that whole irresponsible, dirty, and lazy dig.

Ok, so we sort of did by saying we didn’t but … never mind. 

Heh.

Trending

So.

Damn.

Good.

Oopsie.

BUT HE’S A DEMOCRAT.

Oh, wait.

Yeah, that lines up.

They definitely seemed a bit off their game once Officer Tatum started giving answers they did not expect.

And it was glorious.

***

Related:

Say CHEESE! NY Post shares SUPER damning pic of Bill Clinton welcoming 2 VIP guests to the White House (hint: he didn’t kill himself)

‘Dispatch, can you have LeBron call my cell right away?’ Cop’s TikTok response to LeBron James is painfully SPOT-ON and hilarious (watch)

‘Oh honey, NO’: Parker Molloy explaining why it’s not transphobic to harass conservative trans-women like Caitlyn Jenner BACKFIRES splendidly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenChauvinOfficer Tatumracism