This is exceptional.
And what makes it even more exceptional is how clearly surprised and uncomfortable the BBC pundit is with Officer Tatum’s answers and opinions.
Watch. You’ll thank us:
The BBC got a black police officer on to discuss Chauvin's convictions, they clearly weren't expecting the truth bombs and ended the interview prematurely.
Video Part 1 pic.twitter.com/321jkVkwFl
— Voice Of Wales (@VoiceOfWales) April 22, 2021
Dude is absolutely SPOT ON about Biden.
And everything else he said.
Trying to frame our entire country by the behavior and actions of two men … it’s irresponsible, dirty, and lazy.
Please note we did not make a Kamala Harris joke with that whole irresponsible, dirty, and lazy dig.
Ok, so we sort of did by saying we didn’t but … never mind.
Heh.
Part 2 pic.twitter.com/rvYmQ7zd5m
— Voice Of Wales (@VoiceOfWales) April 22, 2021
So.
Damn.
Good.
Get ‘em Officer Tatum!!! pic.twitter.com/rDFU0bG3tr
— Amy (@auntieamy90) April 24, 2021
It would be racist if they thought they knew what a black man would say in an interview…just because of the color of his skin… wouldn't it?
— Zotzer (@zotzer) April 23, 2021
Imagine a world where the broadcast of such honesty was the norm?
Well said this Police officer Tatum👏👏👏
Just to confirm what Mr Tatum was saying re Bidens ”unsavoury friends”, heres ex Ku Klux Klan guy Robert Byrd on the Biden Bus. pic.twitter.com/DQ6UXyYT2N
— mockingbirdsandcuckoos (@mockacuckoo) April 23, 2021
Oopsie.
BUT HE’S A DEMOCRAT.
Oh, wait.
Yeah, that lines up.
Wow the best response I have seen to all this nonsense so far 🙌🏻👍🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻
— StephenMattison (@StephenMattiso3) April 23, 2021
Excellent interview. That man is a breath of fresh air and badly needed. Bet the bbc were gutted 😂😂
— Lammy1971 (@Lammy19711) April 23, 2021
They definitely seemed a bit off their game once Officer Tatum started giving answers they did not expect.
And it was glorious.
***
Related:
Say CHEESE! NY Post shares SUPER damning pic of Bill Clinton welcoming 2 VIP guests to the White House (hint: he didn’t kill himself)
‘Dispatch, can you have LeBron call my cell right away?’ Cop’s TikTok response to LeBron James is painfully SPOT-ON and hilarious (watch)
‘Oh honey, NO’: Parker Molloy explaining why it’s not transphobic to harass conservative trans-women like Caitlyn Jenner BACKFIRES splendidly