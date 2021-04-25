This is exceptional.

And what makes it even more exceptional is how clearly surprised and uncomfortable the BBC pundit is with Officer Tatum’s answers and opinions.

Watch. You’ll thank us:

The BBC got a black police officer on to discuss Chauvin's convictions, they clearly weren't expecting the truth bombs and ended the interview prematurely.

Video Part 1 pic.twitter.com/321jkVkwFl — Voice Of Wales (@VoiceOfWales) April 22, 2021

Dude is absolutely SPOT ON about Biden.

And everything else he said.

Trying to frame our entire country by the behavior and actions of two men … it’s irresponsible, dirty, and lazy.

Please note we did not make a Kamala Harris joke with that whole irresponsible, dirty, and lazy dig.

Ok, so we sort of did by saying we didn’t but … never mind.

Heh.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/rvYmQ7zd5m — Voice Of Wales (@VoiceOfWales) April 22, 2021

So.

Damn.

Good.

It would be racist if they thought they knew what a black man would say in an interview…just because of the color of his skin… wouldn't it? — Zotzer (@zotzer) April 23, 2021

Imagine a world where the broadcast of such honesty was the norm? Well said this Police officer Tatum👏👏👏 Just to confirm what Mr Tatum was saying re Bidens ”unsavoury friends”, heres ex Ku Klux Klan guy Robert Byrd on the Biden Bus. pic.twitter.com/DQ6UXyYT2N — mockingbirdsandcuckoos (@mockacuckoo) April 23, 2021

Oopsie.

BUT HE’S A DEMOCRAT.

Oh, wait.

Yeah, that lines up.

Wow the best response I have seen to all this nonsense so far 🙌🏻👍🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — StephenMattison (@StephenMattiso3) April 23, 2021

Excellent interview. That man is a breath of fresh air and badly needed. Bet the bbc were gutted 😂😂 — Lammy1971 (@Lammy19711) April 23, 2021

They definitely seemed a bit off their game once Officer Tatum started giving answers they did not expect.

And it was glorious.

***

