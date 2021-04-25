Wonder how much Hillary Clinton growled when she saw this picture of her hubby welcoming Epstein and Maxwell as two VIP guests to the White House? They’ve worked so hard to distract America from the seemingly very friendly relationship Bubba had with both of these people and then for the New York Post to drop this pic?

That’s gotta sting.

Much like that one muumuu thing she tried wearing during a campaign stop in 2016 (looked like Cher’s curtains?).

New photos show Epstein and Maxwell were VIP guests in Clinton's White House https://t.co/E9xxkbow1U pic.twitter.com/hvpzBgexRk — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2021

Looks hella chummy to us.

Meep.

Of course they were…… — Denyse (@thedenyseshow) April 25, 2021

I have the original flight logs . — 🕷🏍 💋Jasmin St Claire (@jasminstclaire) April 25, 2021

Double meep.

Never forget who Bill Clinton REALLY is.

What a shocker! — R (@Ronin7964) April 25, 2021

Right? We too feel shocked.

Ok, not really.

But we did snicker thinking about how fussy this pic will make Hill-dawg.

***

Related:

‘Dispatch, can you have LeBron call my cell right away?’ Cop’s TikTok response to LeBron James is painfully SPOT-ON and hilarious (watch)

‘Oh honey, NO’: Parker Molloy explaining why it’s not transphobic to harass conservative trans-women like Caitlyn Jenner BACKFIRES splendidly

‘Might be the WORST I’ve ever seen’: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread absolutely DECIMATES the Ma’Khia Bryant news cycle