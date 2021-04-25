We don’t know who this cop is but … his response to LeBron James and his ridiculous behavior and tweets since Ma’Khia Bryant was tragically shot is pretty damn good.

See for yourself.

Nice to see a cop pushing back.

Trending

Finally.

Best part of the video, right there. Oh sure, the beginning made us laugh, and the middle made us think, but that line about the GOAT?

*chef’s kiss*

***

Related:

‘Oh honey, NO’: Parker Molloy explaining why it’s not transphobic to harass conservative trans-women like Caitlyn Jenner BACKFIRES splendidly

And BOOM: BLM activist asks cop if he is going to ‘kill him (me) like Ma’Khia Bryant’ and his response is SO DAMN GOOD (watch)

‘Might be the WORST I’ve ever seen’: Drew Holden’s receipt-filled thread absolutely DECIMATES the Ma’Khia Bryant news cycle

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives mattercoplebron jamesTikTok