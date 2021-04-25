We don’t know who this cop is but … his response to LeBron James and his ridiculous behavior and tweets since Ma’Khia Bryant was tragically shot is pretty damn good.

See for yourself.

Oh my goodness You must listen 🎧 to this in response to LeBron James and BLMpic.twitter.com/ENOSJXME23 — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) April 25, 2021

Nice to see a cop pushing back.

Finally.

I hate Tik Tok but watching these cops dunk on LeBron is pretty funny https://t.co/lyLhyjiStu — Black Flag Art 🏴 ☠ (@blackflagart) April 25, 2021

"Jordan's the GOAT" 😂😂😂😂 — President-Elect Trent 🇺🇲 (@Trent13744450) April 25, 2021

Best part of the video, right there. Oh sure, the beginning made us laugh, and the middle made us think, but that line about the GOAT?

*chef’s kiss*

***

