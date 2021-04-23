The BLM activist says, ‘this is going to go viral,’ and he’s right … but not for the reasons he thinks.

Watch this:

BLM activist: “Are ya’ll gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant?” Cop: “Are you gonna stab somebody like her?” BOOM pic.twitter.com/MrNYwbBEHd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 23, 2021

How absolutely exhausted of this sort of nonsense must law enforcement BE? You can just see it in their faces … they’re over it.

And who could blame them?

