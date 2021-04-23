The BLM activist says, ‘this is going to go viral,’ and he’s right … but not for the reasons he thinks.
Watch this:
BLM activist: “Are ya’ll gonna kill me like Ma’Khia Bryant?”
Cop: “Are you gonna stab somebody like her?”
BOOM
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 23, 2021
How absolutely exhausted of this sort of nonsense must law enforcement BE? You can just see it in their faces … they’re over it.
And who could blame them?
