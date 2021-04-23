This.

Is.

Epic.

And watch how mad they get …

🚨 WATCH: North Carolina Lt. Gov. @MarkRobinsonNC lays out the truth on election integrity and voting rights. Democrats go berserk. Looking at you, @RepCohen. pic.twitter.com/ojynp9PGoE — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2021

That history is clear, who stood on which side. It’s not even in dispute, and it’s not in dispute now. It’s about integrity.

DAMN THIS IS GOOD.

If you’re not fist-pumping after watching this you’re not paying attention.

And they don’t want him talking anymore. THE WHITE DEMOCRAT DOESN’T WANT THE BLACK GUY SAYING ANYTHING MORE.

Dems hate it when Black people say things they don’t approve of.

Truth makes Democrats very, very angry. https://t.co/GEvVaVsDR7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 22, 2021

Shame on Democrats for this.

Absolutely pathetic.

Rep Cohen: Serious Man, Serious Leadership pic.twitter.com/DWs6KloDgX — JFVolz (@JFVolz) April 23, 2021

Serious jacka*s.

"What we want is integrity. We don't want power." Well-said, @markrobinsonNC !!! 👏🏻 — SaveDrSeuss (@truthqst) April 22, 2021

The fact that democrats fight so hard for every avenue that enables and promotes voters cheating only proves that they believe that they cannot win without cheating!

Election INTEGRITY & voter INTEGRITY must be pursued and established by Republicans in every state legislature NOW — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) April 22, 2021

big fan of mark robinson. he’ll be a super president after ron desantis — still nunya (@lazyone2222) April 23, 2021

That works.

***

