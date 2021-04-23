This.

Is.

Epic.

And watch how mad they get …

That history is clear, who stood on which side. It’s not even in dispute, and it’s not in dispute now. It’s about integrity.

DAMN THIS IS GOOD.

If you’re not fist-pumping after watching this you’re not paying attention.

Trending

And they don’t want him talking anymore. THE WHITE DEMOCRAT DOESN’T WANT THE BLACK GUY SAYING ANYTHING MORE.

Dems hate it when Black people say things they don’t approve of.

Shame on Democrats for this.

Absolutely pathetic.

Serious jacka*s.

That works.

***

Related:

‘TOSS A NERF FOOTBALL AT HER!’ Thread of ‘geniuses’ suggesting how Ohio officer SHOULD have responded to Ma’Khia Bryant wins Twitter

Now, why oh WHY would they do THAT?! AZ Democratic Party files lawsuit to halt state Senate audit of Maricopa 2020 election results (thread)

‘I was concerned they would come to my house’: Thread covering sit-down interview with alternate juror in Chauvin trial INCREDIBLY damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsgeorgialawMark RobinsonVoting