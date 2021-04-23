Gosh, this seems disconcerting. You’d think if the Arizona Democratic Party thought the 2020 election results were on the up-and-up they’d have no problem with an audit of those results. The only reason we can think of that they’d object is they’re not sure what the audit might find.

Or they know what the audit WILL find and it ain’t good for Democrats.

Just spitballin’.

The Arizona Democratic Party files a lawsuit to halt the state Senate audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. pic.twitter.com/2v52nLUyne — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) April 23, 2021

Yikes.

From ktar.com:

The Arizona Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Thursday aimed at halting the state Senate audit of 2020 election results in Maricopa County. The suit, brought forward by Maricopa County supervisor Steve Gallardo, alleges the audit is led by partisan contractors hired by the Republican-controlled Senate. Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said he was also concerned about ballot security and confidentiality.

But you know, it’s not partisan for the Democrats to file a lawsuit to stop it or anything.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

If they aren’t guilty and claim there is no fraud then there shouldn’t have a problem with this. — Carolyn (@Kadybug1962) April 23, 2021

running scared — Rani ~ Last of the Red hot Boomers🧨🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) April 23, 2021

They have nothing to hide? — TootieBird (@tootiebirdLD) April 23, 2021

Because they want to protect the security and confidentiality of the ballots or something.

Yeah, that’s it.

Huh, you would expect this to solidify the historic win from November, no? 🙂 — Hmmm (@PaperSharps) April 23, 2021

83 BAZILLION VOTES! THE MOST VOTES IN HISTORY for a guy who forgets he’s the president and calls a lid more days than not.

🤔Why would they oppose a audit of the "most secure election in history"🤔 — Pikapool, the Snarky Jackhole Pokémon (@LoneWolf2965) April 23, 2021

They just don’t want the truth to be exposed — Dicey631 Louis (@dicey631) April 23, 2021

So much for transparency…. — wrobin (@wrobin) April 23, 2021

People who have nothing to hide, hide nothing. 🤔 — Alicia Stump (@AliciaStump) April 23, 2021

And that’s the truth.

***

