It seems that the Black Lives Matter movement only cares about certain black lives, namely those lost that can be used to further their agenda of white man bad. But if they really want us to believe THEY believe black lives matter then they need to start talking about all lives lost.

As does the media.

Especially these little ones Leonydus Johnson started a new thread for … these are children who have been shot in drive-bys and other gun violence NOT tied to a police officer.

Note, this thread is indeed heartbreaking, and to be completely transparent, this editor almost couldn’t write about it. But then she decided this needed to get out there beyond just a thread on Twitter.

Take a look at these poor babies:

I'm starting a new thread for this year. It's devastating that it's even necessary. Look at these little faces. My God, what are we doing? 1. Chassidy Saunders was shot and killed in Miami, FL on January 6th, 2021 during a drive-by shooting at a birthday party. She was only 6. pic.twitter.com/OBYtL288kN — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

She was only 6.

Never heard about this.

They’re all stories that should have made the news but didn’t … because it didn’t feed the right narrative.

2. D'Myah Rankin-Fleming was shot and killed in St. Louis, MO on January 24th, 2021 while sitting in a car with her dad. She was only 7. pic.twitter.com/0r9KZfmEJK — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

3. Larea Hall was shot and killed in Louisville, KY on February 2nd, 2021 during a drive-by shooting. She was only 9. pic.twitter.com/OMIJ7Ly3ho — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

4. Major Turner was shot and killed in Birmingham, AL on February 4th, 2021 when someone started shooting into his apartment. He was only 2. pic.twitter.com/zmUI0m2abp — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

Heart. Breaking.

Shooting into his apartment.

5. Davion Tarver was shot and killed in Tuskegee, AL on February 13th, 2021 while in his bed and someone started shooting into his apartment. He was only 4. pic.twitter.com/nlYDItMuiD — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

6. Ny'Andrea Dyer was shot and killed in Chicago, IL on March 1st, 2021 while at a gas station where two men started shooting at each other and she was hit by a stray bullet. She was only 11. pic.twitter.com/TBnaQX3ank — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

7. Joseph Hobbs was shot and killed in Los Lunas, NM on March 6th, 2021 during a drive-by shooting while standing in his yard. He was only 11. pic.twitter.com/Kz4yc1Nx0n — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

Another drive-by shooting.

8. Caion Greene was shot and killed in St. Louis, MO on March 7th, 2021 when someone started shooting into the car he was sitting in. He was only 9. pic.twitter.com/Z1Wkdd6G5z — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

Shooting into the car.

9. Ja'Aliyah Hughes was shot and killed in Little Rock, AR on March 13th, 2021 while at a park and someone started shooting. She was only 10. pic.twitter.com/XeGubJ5nmw — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

10. Mya Patel was shot and killed in Shreveport, LA on March 20th, 2021 when someone fired shots into the motel she was staying in. She was only 5. pic.twitter.com/bS8K7nvd3G — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

11. Treyce Bryant was shot and killed in Houma, LA on March 22nd, 2021 when someone fired shots into the car she was riding in. She was only 8. pic.twitter.com/7qqY1OkgSM — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

12. Harley Celance was shot and killed in Philadelphia, PA on March 26th, 2021 while riding his scooter and someone started shooting. He was only 11. pic.twitter.com/435FA7WUhp — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

13. Rondell Jones was shot and killed in Hartford, CT on April 10th, 2021 when someone started shooting into the car he was in. He was only 3. pic.twitter.com/ZV8XqMU7R7 — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

14. Dior Harris was shot and killed in Syracuse, NY on April 11th, 2021 when someone started shooting into the car she was in. She was only 11 months old. pic.twitter.com/dhNwzw7Rtn — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

15. Jamayla Marlowe was shot and killed in Nashville, TN on April 12th, 2021 when someone started shooting in a parking lot and shot into car that she was in. She was only 3. pic.twitter.com/t27Azhin8Q — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

16. Dexter Fergusson was shot and killed in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on April 14th, 2021 while sleeping in bed and someone started shooting into his apartment. He was only 7. pic.twitter.com/Iuvxn0MCeS — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

17. Brian Henderson, Jr was shot and killed in Leavenworth, KS on April 14th, 2021 when someone started shooting into the car he was in. He was only 12. pic.twitter.com/QlF8GcRQS9 — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

18. Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed in Chicago, IL on April 18th, 2021 while in a McDonald's drive-through and someone started shooting into the car she was in. She was only 7. pic.twitter.com/brgPHcoVNg — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) April 22, 2021

So many young lives lost, and their lives MATTERED.

***

Related:

‘Progressives talk about Black people as if we’re wildlife’: White people entering George Floyd square given special instructions (pic)

‘Take these masks OFF of my child’! Georgia mother who’s HAD IT with mask mandates LIGHTS UP school board and YAAAS (watch)

WHOA: Analyst tells CNN talking heads officer ‘did his job’ in the Ohio police shooting and LOL, the look on HER face (watch)