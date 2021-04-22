This editor is a mother in Virginia, a state where we have been MUZZELED by Ralph Coonman Northam for nearly a year, whose kids have been masked and barely allowed back into the classroom, so this footage of a fellow mother in Georgia going OFF on these mask mandates?

Oh HELL YEAH.

SLAY THEM QWEEEEEEN.

Watch this:

This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school. Share this video! pic.twitter.com/pyG3fYmgVI — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 22, 2021

NOT THEIR BURDEN TO BEAR.

Hot damn this is good.

Amen amen amen.

Say it again for the people in the back.

Amen, lady! I could cry every time I pick my granddaughter up from pre-school and watch a bunch of 5-year-olds all masked up OUTSIDE. The parents picking the kids up aren’t masked. What are we doing to our kids? Stop the insanity. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 22, 2021

Stop the insanity.

YES PLEASE.

A determined voice cannot be silenced; a righteous voice will be heard. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) April 22, 2021

Gets me choked up watching it. I could not agree more. Thanks for sharing. — Adam Patterson (@MUPP33) April 22, 2021

Holy shit.. total chills watching this.. This needs to go viral… 👏 👏 👏 — AJ (@AJ_Gut) April 22, 2021

Working on it.

My new hero. — Tia (@Tia91507996) April 22, 2021

Sanity never gets old… Love it! — NOBODY AF (@Down2Earth24701) April 22, 2021

We need more parents willing to step up and say these same things, over and over and over, all across the country until these so-called leaders who WE ELECTED in many instances start listening to us. The mask mandates MUST END.

Now.

***

