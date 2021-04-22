This editor is a mother in Virginia, a state where we have been MUZZELED by Ralph Coonman Northam for nearly a year, whose kids have been masked and barely allowed back into the classroom, so this footage of a fellow mother in Georgia going OFF on these mask mandates?

Oh HELL YEAH.

SLAY THEM QWEEEEEEN.

Watch this:

NOT THEIR BURDEN TO BEAR.

Hot damn this is good.

Amen amen amen.

Say it again for the people in the back.

Stop the insanity.

YES PLEASE.

Working on it.

We need more parents willing to step up and say these same things, over and over and over, all across the country until these so-called leaders who WE ELECTED in many instances start listening to us. The mask mandates MUST END.

Now.

***

