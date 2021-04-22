This editor is a mother in Virginia, a state where we have been MUZZELED by Ralph Coonman Northam for nearly a year, whose kids have been masked and barely allowed back into the classroom, so this footage of a fellow mother in Georgia going OFF on these mask mandates?
Oh HELL YEAH.
SLAY THEM QWEEEEEEN.
Watch this:
This is Courtney Ann Taylor, a mother in Georgia. She’s one of the many parents who’ve HAD IT with mask mandates, especially for young kids in school.
Share this video! pic.twitter.com/pyG3fYmgVI
— Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) April 22, 2021
NOT THEIR BURDEN TO BEAR.
Hot damn this is good.
Amen amen amen.
Say it again for the people in the back.
Amen, lady! I could cry every time I pick my granddaughter up from pre-school and watch a bunch of 5-year-olds all masked up OUTSIDE. The parents picking the kids up aren’t masked. What are we doing to our kids? Stop the insanity.
— kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 22, 2021
Stop the insanity.
YES PLEASE.
A determined voice cannot be silenced; a righteous voice will be heard.
— Steve (@SNitzsche7) April 22, 2021
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) April 22, 2021
Gets me choked up watching it. I could not agree more. Thanks for sharing.
— Adam Patterson (@MUPP33) April 22, 2021
Holy shit.. total chills watching this.. This needs to go viral… 👏 👏 👏
— AJ (@AJ_Gut) April 22, 2021
Working on it.
My new hero.
— Tia (@Tia91507996) April 22, 2021
Sanity never gets old… Love it!
— NOBODY AF (@Down2Earth24701) April 22, 2021
We need more parents willing to step up and say these same things, over and over and over, all across the country until these so-called leaders who WE ELECTED in many instances start listening to us. The mask mandates MUST END.
Now.
***
