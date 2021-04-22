We get what Jemele Hill was trying to do here but we’re pretty sure she didn’t think it through because wow, talk about a tweet completely lacking self-awareness.

If you find yourself justifying killing children, you are an asshole. Probably worse than that. But let’s start there. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 21, 2021

But let’s start with Planned Parenthood, Jemele.

You know, the group responsible for killing millions of children?

Just sayin’.

I’m a staunch pro-lifer, but that’s a pretty nasty way to describe pro-abortion America, Jemele. https://t.co/sIecrgiqol — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 22, 2021

Right?

Sheesh.

If you find yourself perfectly ok with a black teenager murdering another teenager , you are an asshole https://t.co/5OVx5SLvKG — wtf (@weshallsee2021) April 22, 2021

That too.

Alexa, which party supports abortion? https://t.co/WQpVPb9Ok3 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 22, 2021

Ooh, ooh, we know!

And if the cop stood by and did nothing while a younger girl was stabbed to death, Ms Hill here, would be blaming the cop for HER murder instead of the little 16 year old angel. https://t.co/dOtR6IbKoY — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) April 22, 2021

GP If you're defending attempted murder of a black woman, you're an asshole and a sellout. But let's start there. https://t.co/e2ZsIWNh1Y — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 21, 2021

You’re justifying the murder of the child in pink. Let’s just start there. https://t.co/Dom0c4sKDs — Dr. Vin (@VinceGottalotta) April 21, 2021

Glad to see you’re taking a stand against @PPact and @PPFA. https://t.co/q9ObP34GvI — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) April 22, 2021

Atta girl, Jemele.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

