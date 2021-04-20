Keep in mind as you watch this segment from Ami Horowitz that the narrative you’re hearing from the protesters he spoke with at the George Floyd memorial has been pushed, enabled, and even empowered by the Left and Democrats.

They want us all divided and angry.

And boy howdy, they’re succeeding.

Watch this:

I went to the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis to speak with protesters. pic.twitter.com/G3zBJjAPDo — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) April 20, 2021

They’re all ok with burning the city down and don’t think Chauvin deserves due process.

Among other effed up things.

“Start killing all the white folks”. https://t.co/6ZNMBJRhB8 — THE Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 20, 2021

Gosh, we’re not experts but that seems sorta racist.

Just sayin’.

Obviously totally misinformed but, they’re gonna believe what they want and probably no one will change their minds so…. burn the damn city to the ground. What do I care. — USAF SP Vet, 🔫🇺🇸✝️✡️🇮🇱 (@kennymac1964) April 20, 2021

Ami. First, I love your work. But there’s a question that I wish you would have asked and hopefully will in the future: ”Why are you blaming white people for everything and not the politicians that have been in charge of the city and state for the last 50 years?” — David St Hubbins 🎸 🇺🇸 (@freedomisnojoke) April 20, 2021

Wow…great work Ami. The answers are mind blowing. As I once said "It is only those who have neither fired a shot nor heard the shrieks and groans of the wounded who cry aloud for blood, more vengeance, more desolation. War is hell." — Sherman (@_s75w) April 20, 2021

the sad thing is that their beliefs are based on untruths. — habakkuk (@stms____4) April 20, 2021

Based on lies, untruths, and an agenda being pushed by people who only want more power.

Yup.

And speaking of people who want more power:

a live look behind the scenes at CNN after watching this pic.twitter.com/xGrfuxsnjK — Vicious Sid (@vicious155) April 20, 2021

Sad but true.

This is alarming — El Kyle (@KyleJames44) April 20, 2021

The master plan of “divide and conquer” is working. Politicians pitting people against people is evil. — RF Wells (@LexRobDog) April 20, 2021

This is absolutely terrifying. — TheRealSigmund (@The_RealSigmund) April 20, 2021

This is what happens when politicians push a narrative to promote their own agenda and use and exploit an entire race of people to keep themselves in power.

Looking at you, Democrats.

You own this.

