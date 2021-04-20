Ron DeSantis has done so much right for Florida. From his management of the virus (his state’s numbers are low and he never shut his people down) to his most recent actions of protecting his people from idiots rioting in the name of social justice, the guy gets it.

You can really tell when you watch his interview with Tucker Carlson:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: "It took me a few weeks, March and into April, to get enough data to say okay, you know, we're not doing Fauciism. We're gonna make sure our state's open. We're gonna get the kids back into school, and we'll just focus our protection on elderly people." pic.twitter.com/zFL7KQq4WN — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 20, 2021

We need SO MUCH MORE OF THIS.

Are you paying attention blue states? This is how you do it!

Ron DeSantis Tells Tucker How Long It Took To Realize 'We're Not Doing Fauciism' https://t.co/DShuE8msOe — JB (@JBRawhide) April 20, 2021

From TownHall:

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that it only took him “a few weeks” to decide his state wasn’t “doing Fauciism” in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It took me a few weeks, March and into April, to get enough data to say okay, you know, we’re not doing Fauciism,” DeSantis told Carlson during a Fox Nation interview, a portion of which aired on Monday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “We’re gonna make sure our state’s open. We’re gonna get the kids back into school, and we’ll just focus our protection on elderly people.”

Huh. Protect the vulnerable.

Let the rest of your state get on with it.

NOVEL IDEA.

Tucker Carlson Asking Governor Ron DeSantis What His Priorities Would Be If He Was President Right Now Governor DeSantis lists Securing the Border, Banning Sanctuary Cities, and implementing E-Verify. "We've got to get this immigration situation under control." pic.twitter.com/buY56b1Nju — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 20, 2021

We’ve got to get this immigration situation under control.

No joke.

This is what a real leader looks like, just FYI, Biden zombies.

'Fauciism.' OMG, I thought I coined this last weekend. Looks like we're all on the same page. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 20, 2021

So using that from now on.

Best Governor in the Nation — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) April 20, 2021

Common sense.

Who knew?

DeSantis 2024!

***

Related:

‘Incentive went OUT the window’! Dr. Nicole Saphier takes Fauci and his vaccine messaging APART in just 2 perfect tweets

Hot DAMN, so much this! Geoffrey Ingersoll BLISTERS the Left in brutal thread about their ‘assault’ on language in the name of inclusivity

‘This is holding up well’: Brit Hume EMBARRASSES blue-check journo for old thread trashing ‘Brian Sicknick truth movement’ on the Right