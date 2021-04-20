There are some threads on Twitter that need no further comment from a Twitchy editor, and this thread from The Daily Caller’s Geoffrey Ingersoll on the Left’s literal assault on language is just such a thread.

The assault on language in the name of “inclusivity” or sensitivity is really just about making language so imprecise that regular people can no longer speak truth. Not a mistress, but a companion. Not a riot if it’s a mostly peaceful protest. Not illegal, just undocumented. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

It’s all about controlling the narrative and the truth.

Scary.

And if you want to get really down into the guts of the matter, please take notice that every mandated change in language is not only more muddled, but it takes LONGER to even say. If the base outcome of the change is to obfuscate and belabor language, then it seems clear that — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

To so intimidate people they don’t bother to say anything in CASE they say the wrong thing and get canceled.

the people enforcing the change find the subject to be either one of much personal discomfort or just plain inconvenient to their goals, usually the latter under the shrill guise of the former. Don’t call them illegal aliens, you bigot, these words literally hurt me! — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

Even though they’ve been called illegal aliens for decades.

NOW it’s mean.

Sorry, but breaking the law to enter this country illegally is pretty damn MEAN but we digress.

The result, if you’re honest enough, is that not only does it take you longer to even be a part of the discourse, but you must use blunted words that quite often (dare I say almost always) carry a connotation that is more conducive to the goals of the people mandating the words! — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

Mandating words.

How effed up is that?

It takes more energy to convey an idea and even if it’s dissenting, the implications are exactly what the acolytes desire anyhow! — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

How can we abhor adultery when to do so would be to be anti-companionship? How can we possibly be concerned about something as benign “undocumented non-citizens”? Why in the world would we condemn something that is MOSTLY PEACEFUL? — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

If Jake Tapper wakes up at 2 am and I’m sitting in his living room eating a rueben, am I there illegally? Or am I merely an undocumented building occupant? The (absurd) argument is that people cannot be illegal. If you are trespassing, your state of being itself IS illegal. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

Now some would argue that there’s a difference between privately owned property and public property. Except sovereignty is a thing, and in a democratic, free society, it is a thing in which all citizens share a stake. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

Isn’t our country sovereign?

The worst part of all this linguistic bullshit is that there is heavy social cost to opting out. Back in Carlin’s time, if you didn’t adopt “differently abled,” it just went over like a fart at a dinner party. Now, if you do not play by their rules, they attempt to destroy you. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

And your family.

Yup.

No longer are you briefly poo pooed. CNN traipses across your lawn to demand why your facebook page hosted Russian memes. Reporters bang on your door to ask why you gave $10 to Kyle Rittenhouse. They come to your homes and businesses, they shut you down and drive you out. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

How can you be against adults administering “sex changes” to children when they’ve been repackaged as “gender affirmation medical care”?! ARE YOU AGAINST GIVING TRANS KIDS MEDICAL CARE?! The function is to toxify any form of dissent for issues that deserve serious scrutiny. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

Like calling abortion women’s rights or healthcare.

Yup.

And, let’s be honest, if we kept calling these things “sex changes” as we’ve literally always called them, there would be zero political will to make them legal for children. The goal of rendering language inert is to transfer control of outcomes to a small minority of people. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

And, make no goddamn mistake, that small group of people — call it a politburo or a vanguard or whatever — does not share YOUR best interests. Their chief interest is power followed closely by how to hold on to it. Destroying language is a key element of that. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

It’s in THEIR best interests.

Never forget that.

Finally, sadly, this movement has in large part become a kind of religion. That was a deliberate choice. As a secular preference, your dissent is just off putting. As a religious edict, your dissent is heresy. The distinction allows for, encourages even, wholesale ruination. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 20, 2021

The Left has been trying to change language to push their narrative for decades … time to stop it.

