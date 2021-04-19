Wait. Most people when polled on whether or not we should require Voter ID said yes? WE’RE SHOCKED! Especially after having been reassured over and over and over again that requiring people to show ID when they vote is super racist and a lot like Jim Crow and stuff.

If only we were making this up.

Sharyl Attkisson did what she calls an ‘unscientific’ poll which is at least worth taking a look at:

POLL: 99% support photo ID requirement to vote https://t.co/1oXCRz86Qc — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 19, 2021

99% eh?

That’s like a super-duper majority, right?

From Sharyl Attkisson.com:

Almost all of the nearly 3,000 people who responded to the latest unscientific poll at SharylAttkisson.com say they support requiring a photo ID to vote. Ninety-nine percent (99%) of respondents said “Absolutely!” when asked if they support requiring a photo ID to vote. Less than 1% said “No way!”. Less than 1% said they were not sure.

That 1% must have been Stacey Abrams who is working 24/7 to keep pushing back against Voter ID because it makes it so much more difficult for her and others on the Left to ‘fortify’ our elections.

Although this poll may be unscientific, at least it's honest. Polls showing vast majorities of Americans loving what Joe Biden is doing are not. — WhoWeAreUS (@WhoWeAreUS1) April 19, 2021

Ain’t THAT the truth?

***

