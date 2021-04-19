As Twitchy readers know, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wore a ring that ticked off the masses.

Imagine being so thin-skinned and emotionally overwrought that you snap simply seeing a picture of a ring.

Like Joy Reid.

What's the message here, @SenatorSinema and who is it directed towards? Because the complaints you're hearing are from people who presumed that you were at least progressive enough to support voting rights, infrastructure etc. Do you support those things or just the filibuster? https://t.co/lxP7YW6Rb6 — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 18, 2021

Joy continues to be joyless.

We know, you’re shocked.

Also happy to ask these questions on-air, and my team at @thereidout will keep asking. Enjoy your margarita. — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 18, 2021

So mad.

Heh.

We happen to think her picture is pretty adorable …

You mad, bro? — THE Velvet (@TMIWITW) April 19, 2021

Ha!

What’s with the mask in profile pic? — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) April 19, 2021

Joy wants to make sure everyone knows how hard she’s working to virtue-signal about masks.

I think her message is pretty clear, and if you think it’s directed at you personally, you’re probably right — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) April 19, 2021

Legit.

Take a hard, close look at that ring. — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) April 19, 2021

I agree with her ring. — Railroader5150🚂 🎸 (@5150Midwest) April 19, 2021

I believe her ring encompasses her answer to your ? here. Maybe the time traveling hacker the FBI still hasn’t apprehended that posted those homophobic comments on your blog can help you understand this too. — Unfettered Conversationist (@shaqraq1) April 19, 2021

And the stupidest member of B-List Media has thoughts… Ending the filibuster is about mob rule. It used to be 3/4 and Senators were not directly elected because we already had a House in Congress for that. Now Senate elections cost billions. Nice job, Dems! — Chief Data Scientist, Cyberdyne Systems, (@Micky_Finn) April 19, 2021

She just can’t help herself.

