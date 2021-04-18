Megyn Kelly ain’t playin’.

Seems Jim Best is ‘out’ as headmaster of the Dalton School for trying to force Critical Race Theory down the throats of students who attend. You’d think private schools would be safe from this political, revisionist, anti-American horse crap … which is probably why he went bye-bye.

A warning to all Heads of School determined to re-racialize their schools & shove Critical Race Theory down the throats of their students: if the head of Dalton can get fired for this insanity, so can you. Stop the hateful division. https://t.co/P2APbVFH79 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 16, 2021

Stop the hateful division.

Teaching kids to hate America is simply un-American. — Terry (@editor_wp) April 16, 2021

Next up: university presidents!! — Rubric M (@RubricMarlin) April 16, 2021

And public school principals! School boards! District heads!

Critical Race Theory and the ridiculous notion of ‘equity’ are destroying the basic fundamentals of education and dividing our society more and more.

Especially in places like Loudoun County, VA:

A Loudoun Teacher Explains How Leftist Racism Is Devastating Schools https://t.co/alQBAYJstS — David Henry (eat/my/shorts) (@imau2fan) April 17, 2021

A father at Brearley pulled his daughter out of the school and sent this absolute barn-burner of a letter to every family in the school. Is the dam starting to break? https://t.co/sJj2h3SrXj — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) April 16, 2021

We need this sort of determination and action taken in ALL schools, private, public charter … all of them.

