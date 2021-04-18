Chris Cuomo has said some stupid things before. Heck, his entire brand is, ‘Look at me, I’m the dumbest guy (except for Don Lemon) on TV! YIPPPEEEEE!’ So you know when something he says stands out, it is extraordinarily stupid.

Like claiming more white people’s kids need to die in order for police reform to take place.

No, seriously.

Anchor for @CNN @ChrisCuomo says there won’t be police reform until ‘White people’s kids start getting killed’https://t.co/vuks2HEOYE — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 18, 2021

Huh.

Chris is desperate for ratings – he’s tanking. But this was just bad.

From Fox News:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday during “Cuomo Primetime” said that police and gun reform won’t happen until “White people’s kids start getting killed.” “Shootings, gun laws, access to weapons. Oh, I know when they’ll change,” said the anchor. “[When] your kids start getting killed. White people’s kids start getting killed.” Cuomo put on a hypothetical accent and pretended to be a White parent. “What’s going on with these police? Maybe we shouldn’t even have police,” he said. “That kind of madness. That kind of mania. That will be you. That will be the majority. Because it’s your people,” Cuomo said, apparently directed at the White members of his audience.

Huh again.

Imagine if Chris had actually bothered to research this before spouting out something really stupid for attention.

So is Chris saying that even though no other race is killed by the police more than white people that more white people’s kids need to die for police reform to happen? That seems pretty dark, Fredo.

Do not tell Cuomo or #CNN. This is from CNN ; Police murders White Honor roll student after neighbor calls police on kid with a gun (TOY). Police shoots boy. Police shoots again while teen on the street struggles to get toys. https://t.co/oxdTrN62oZ — The Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) April 18, 2021

This just happened but sure, Chris, you’re onto something here.

He’s an absolute moron who obviously doesn’t know the statistics and wouldn’t care if he did. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) April 18, 2021

He hasn’t a CLUE.

As usual.

That’s a threat. Incredibly irresponsible of him. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) April 18, 2021

It does indeed sound a little threatening.

Incitement of hate crimes. — Tribulation Man (@TribulationMan) April 18, 2021

This too.

Hey Chris, more "white people's kids" are killed by the police each year than any other race. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) April 18, 2021

Cuomo can’t be this stupid he knows more whites die at the hands of police. But he realizes the people that watch CNN are brain head 😳 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) April 18, 2021

What a fruit cake you are @ChrisCuimo — Kim Rossman (@kmrossman4) April 18, 2021

This is an insult to fruitcakes EVERYWHERE.

Heh.

***

Related:

OOF-DAH: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Brian Stelter with his old tweet trashing Trump with debunked Russian bounties story

Wait … where TF is Sleepy Joe?! Biden’s no-show with Japan’s Prime Minister Suga gets even MORE awkward with Kamala Harris (watch)

**GASP** The Hill b*tching and moaning about Cruz going MASKLESS in the Capitol BACKFIRES beautifully