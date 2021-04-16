GASP!

Say it ain’t so!

A fully-vaccinated adult is making the obvious decision not to cover his face while in public?

DOESN’T HE KNOW THAT’S A BIG NO-NO!!!? REEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!

Cruz no longer wearing mask in Capitol https://t.co/uzyK5LIOT4 pic.twitter.com/QuehpABPVq — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2021

From The Hill:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Thursday that he will no longer be wearing a mask at the Capitol since he is fully vaccinated. “At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” Cruz told CNN. “CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks.”

So be an adult and decide for yourself whether or not you want to wear a muzzle. Seems pretty simple to us.

Nice to see faces again, yes? Can’t wait until we start seeing more and more of them.

@TheHill is no longer engaging in journalism. Pass it on! — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) April 16, 2021

He’s vaccinated for heaven’s sake. He also knows masks don’t work. Let’s all follow Cruz’s example! — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) April 16, 2021

They really DON’T want COVID to end… ever. It allows them complete authority and (possibly) cost us the 2020 election. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) April 16, 2021

So? — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) April 16, 2021

He and pretty much every person working there have been vaccinated. Do vaccines work, or no? — PetsareNOTdisposable🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) April 16, 2021

He's fully vaccinated, so there is no point to it. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 16, 2021

He’s vaccinated, you clowns. CDC studies say spread by the vaccinated is stastically non-existent. There is no reason to keep wearing a mask and risk will never be zero. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 16, 2021

Clowns. Yeah, that describes The Hill perfectly.

***

