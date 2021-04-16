GASP!

Say it ain’t so!

A fully-vaccinated adult is making the obvious decision not to cover his face while in public?

DOESN’T HE KNOW THAT’S A BIG NO-NO!!!? REEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!

From The Hill:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said on Thursday that he will no longer be wearing a mask at the Capitol since he is fully vaccinated.

“At this point I’ve been vaccinated. Everybody working in the Senate has been vaccinated,” Cruz told CNN. “CDC has said in small groups, particularly with people who were vaccinated, don’t need to wear masks.”

So be an adult and decide for yourself whether or not you want to wear a muzzle. Seems pretty simple to us.

Nice to see faces again, yes? Can’t wait until we start seeing more and more of them.

Clowns. Yeah, that describes The Hill perfectly.

***

