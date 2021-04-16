As if we needed a reminder of how awful, gross, and absolutely unbearable Rashida Tlaib can be.

Imagine thinking that a majority was ‘stolen’ because SCOTUS judges were replaced when they retired or passed away.

Republicans damaged the Supreme Court and stole the majority. It's time to #ExpandTheCourt to ensure we restore power to the people and bring justice to the people. https://t.co/LGqwZcGqp6 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 15, 2021

Republicans damaged the Supreme Court and stole the majority.

Bring justice to the people?

Say what?

David Reaboi’s came back with a one-two:

This is Third World Communist shit right here. pic.twitter.com/cEhNiVQy2K — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) April 15, 2021

Gotta love how Justice Democrats pretend democracy that destroys freedom is a good thing.

And yes, we’re being facetious about that whole ‘gotta love’ piece of that.

Filling vacancies isn’t stealing and you know that. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) April 16, 2021

Lies…all you and your Dem colleagues do is lie…shameful power grab attempt is what it is just because you all don’t have the majority now. — JS (@jen87nc) April 15, 2021

What planet do you live on? Replacing judges is what presidents do. It's not theft. — Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) April 16, 2021

Tlaib knows her audience has no clue about what actually happened with Bork, Thomas, and Kavanaugh.

They’ll buy anything she’s sellin’. — Olive Garden Cletus (@jswilt) April 16, 2021

How would you describe the court prior to President Trump's appointments? — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) April 16, 2021

There isn't supposed to be a majority or minority of anything. They are supposed to keep everything within the constitution. Not kiss ass to either party. I think Democrats Understanding of this is all wrong. — Dr. Marcey Anderson (@marceyplay) April 15, 2021

Screw off — 🍀 WinnteryTab (@Winning4Him) April 15, 2021

‘Nuff said.

