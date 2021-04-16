As if we needed a reminder of how awful, gross, and absolutely unbearable Rashida Tlaib can be.

Imagine thinking that a majority was ‘stolen’ because SCOTUS judges were replaced when they retired or passed away.

Republicans damaged the Supreme Court and stole the majority.

Bring justice to the people?

Say what?

David Reaboi’s came back with a one-two:

Gotta love how Justice Democrats pretend democracy that destroys freedom is a good thing.

And yes, we’re being facetious about that whole ‘gotta love’ piece of that.

‘Nuff said.

