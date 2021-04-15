Is it just our imagination or is Chelsea Clinton trying to get Tucker Carlson banned from Facebook? Because to our untrained eye (heh) it absolutely does look like that’s what she’s trying to do.

Without tagging him

Without mentioning context.

Sneaky heifer.

In December, @facebook banned claims about #covid19 vaccines “that have been debunked by public health experts.” And yet ⬇️. Especially troubling given Republican men are currently most likely to say they’re not interested in being vaccinated. https://t.co/NHWwn8vQ31 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 14, 2021

Chelsea is ALMOST as gross as her mom. Yup.

Bullshit framing of what Tucker said. Trying to get him banned from Facebook for questioning why Fauci says vaccinated can't return to normal behavior is a joke. https://t.co/ZnfHoO8dDs — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2021

Especially wild coming from Chelsea Clinton pic.twitter.com/3MKBMuu32Z — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2021

Like evil, dangerous, awful, cow-like mother, like daughter.

Maybe Facebook should ban her?

Twitter DEFINITELY should.

Fun fact about Chelsea: While everyone knows her dad was a VIP at Epstein’s island, few know Chelsea was close with Ghislaine long after allegations were out there. pic.twitter.com/F4Wt57Xwng — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2021

Oof.

Meep.

And all of that stuff.

***

Related:

Wait, WTF?! Twitter suspends Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe RIGHT after he dropped damning CNN story

What SHE said –> Mollie Hemingway BLASTS CNN talking heads with most DAMNING part of Project Veritas’ already DAMNING CNN video

‘With your pants around your ANKLES’: Eric Swalwell brings a teeny-tiny knife to a gunfight with Marjorie Taylor Greene and OUCH