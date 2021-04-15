Twitter has suspended Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe.

Gosh, the timing of this suspension seems sorta coincidental with that HUGE CNN story that he just so happened to break about them deliberately pushing COVID fear for ratings and to get rid of Trump.

Yup, it’s true.

Guess they don’t want that CNN story getting out there which means it’s even more damaging than we first thought.

Trending

Can’t have all of that truth getting reported.

Sheesh.

Right?

Makes perfect sense.

For Twitter, that is.

***

Related:

What SHE said –> Mollie Hemingway BLASTS CNN talking heads with most DAMNING part of Project Veritas’ already DAMNING CNN video

‘With your pants around your ANKLES’: Eric Swalwell brings a teeny-tiny knife to a gunfight with Marjorie Taylor Greene and OUCH

‘CNN, amirite?’ Jake Tapper defends pic of masked-up Biden walking through Arlington Nat’l Cemetery and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNJames O'Keefesuspendedtwitter