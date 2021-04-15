When people talk about the mainstream media being the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party they are usually referring to nonsense like what we’re seeing from them pretending Biden is doing something UNHEARD OF and heroic by bringing our troops home in September.

Trump had planned on pulling the troops from Afghanistan in May and the same mainstream media lost their ever-loving minds when he said it.

Compared to what they’re doing with Biden saying the same … sort of.

President @JoeBiden announces the end of America’s longest war. This morning’s front page headlines in the @nytimes and @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/8SGTQMrOTD — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) April 15, 2021

Ok, so Wolf Blitzer’s tweet and headline are obnoxious, but Jake Tapper’s follow-up tweet and defense of a strange picture of the president walking through Arlington National Cemetery WEARING A DAMN MASK. What, is he afraid he’ll catch COVID?

White House wanted the visual reminder of the human cost of war, that sacrifices have been made, that this isn’t just an abstract decision. https://t.co/FpMQT0OMZm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 15, 2021

Nice press release, Jake.

Sure Team Biden appreciated that.

Weird how different the feeling about this is now among your peers. Seriously do you guys think we suffer from some kind of selective amnesia? https://t.co/BWHFKXEqjx — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) April 15, 2021

When President Trump wanted to bring soldiers home you guys in the media went all out to find people to mock him for it. Yes Jake, we saw it. And we also know how contrived this photo is. How gullible you all are — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) April 15, 2021

He thinks WE’RE the gullible ones.

I remember when Trump said this and y'all went berserk. It's the hypocrisy for me 🙄. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) April 15, 2021

Trump was doing this while a$$holes like you were accusing him of being a "fascist." And "visual reminder?" They're called photo-ops. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) April 15, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Why is he wearing a mask? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) April 15, 2021

Because we all know COVID is the most contagious when surrounded by a bunch of tombstones.

Duh.

Give me a break Trump had us on this road for the last three years you’re such a pathetic excuse for a….. well you never really were a journalist so let’s not bullshit each other here — Carleton (@TrajansMarket) April 15, 2021

Six months ago, pulling the troops out of Afghanistan was the end of the world. What changed? — Cap’n Brunch (Ret)™️ (@capnbrunchusa) April 15, 2021

Funny how Biden was in politics the entire time this war has been happening and never said a word against it before. Including when he was VP and in a position to influence it from the top.

– Attila the Honeybun — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) April 15, 2021

So you do whatever the White House tells you now? Interesting — Red Panda Bitch (@myinfowolf) April 15, 2021

This IS CNN.

Thanks for the press release. — Ted Striker (@TedStri34160143) April 15, 2021

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA

***

