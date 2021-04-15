It feels like we just wrote this story a couple of days ago … probably because we did write something similar. Let’s be honest, Geraldo Rivera is not having a great week, especially when it comes to debating Dan Bongino on Sean Hannity’s show. Bongino ate his lunch last time, and this time Geraldo just absolutely melted down.

He even swore at Bongino and called him names.

And as anyone can tell you in a debate, once the other person gets mad and starts namecalling they’ve lost the debate.

Watch this insanity:

“YOU SON OF A BITCH!” GERALDO just had a total MELTDOWN with Dan Bongino! 😮🤣🔥 @dbongino @GeraldoRivera pic.twitter.com/1valmZsBOe — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) April 15, 2021

Called him a punk and a son of a bi*ch?

‘Come tell me that to my face.’

HOOboy.

Geraldo thinks he’s a tough guy. Does he need to be reminded that Dan Bongino was an NYPD officer and a secret service agent? pic.twitter.com/zS6wFINBsM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 15, 2021

We’re not sure what Geraldo needs but we’re pretty sure he should stop trying to debate Dan Bongino on live television.

Just sayin’.

Hey Geraldo, 75% of the people that are killed in interactions with the police are not black. We never hear about those 75%. — Steak Twittee (@Knowk_Omment) April 15, 2021

Why on earth does @hannity continue booking @GeraldoRivera ?? He’s so unbelievable biased and NOBODY can have another point of view or he acts like a typical volatile liberal… I stopped watching #Hannity when @FoxNews helped secure the 11/3 steal.. — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) April 15, 2021

Because people love watching Geraldo get his backside handed to him.

True story.

Look at us, we’re writing about it even.

@GeraldoRivera 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 really showed himself. When you’ve got nothing all you can do is curse the other person. — Jim B (@bjimb2) April 15, 2021

he's right…Rivera would never say anything if they were in the same room together…the truth is we are at the, "I don't give a shit what happens in, -name a city-" as long as it's not in mine stage… — rouser (@AvengeOne) April 15, 2021

Geraldo is unhinged and delusional. — 46 Is NOT Legit (@Mer_1135) April 15, 2021

And SO upset.

Heh.

This is great 😂 Dan brought the Chad energy. Respect. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 15, 2021

The Chad.

***

