Mean girls are gonna be mean girls.

And Ana Navarro is a mean girl.

Sorry, not sorry.

Maybe she missed it, but Melania’s husband has been out of office for nearly 100 days … not to mention attacking the former First Lady’s appearance was always something small, petty, and mean people did.

Like Ana.

Oh, and we GET IT, she thinks this makes some big statement but eh:

A picture speaks a thousand words…. pic.twitter.com/bRqizLO6Ak — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) April 13, 2021

Truth be told, we’ll take the ‘I really don’t care, do you’ FLOTUS over the ‘love’ FLOTUS.

Because for example, the ‘love’ one is watching her very elderly husband struggle through his duties so the Democratic Party can use and exploit him for their agenda. That doesn’t seem all that lovey to us.

You’re full of sh*t. Your pictures don’t tell any story. Jill Biden is an idiot. But continue to pretend you have a point, by all means. — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) April 13, 2021

Yeah!

And we all know words matter more than facts or anything else to the left. — 5280 Z (@SvendZan) April 13, 2021

Democrats love their words.

And they love to change their definitions of their words.

Like infrastructure.

Actions speak louder. — Jen (@CensoredJen) April 13, 2021

Ain’t that the truth?

Your obsession with superficial bs like this is unhealthy. Your job is not to be a fawning fan-girl of the people on power — Aaron Henager (boop, beep, bop) (@AaronHenager1) April 13, 2021

Now, THERE’S a picture that speaks a thousand words!

What is LOIVE? — K C (@TheatreHoBo) April 13, 2021

Oops.

❤️🤍💙 Dr Biden, FLOTUS and Mom in chief. — Patricia Breitwieser (@PBwzer) April 13, 2021

They really think like this:

Scary, right?

***

