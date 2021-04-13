As Twitchy readers know, Rashida Tlaib was very much being Rashida Tlaib calling for an end to policing.

Because you know, that wouldnâ€™t have dire consequences or anything.

We would just point and laugh at tweets like this but considering sheâ€™s a lawmaker?

Yeah â€¦ not funny.

Dana Loesch dropped her in just four words.

You all remember CHAZ, right? No law, it was supposedly the â€˜summer of love,â€™ until people were sexually assaulted and even killed.

Man, Democrats are either irretrievably stupid or have the shortest damn memories on the planet.

Maybe both.

You know, it really does.

And some of the have even voted for her TWICE.

***

