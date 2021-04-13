As Twitchy readers know, Rashida Tlaib was very much being Rashida Tlaib calling for an end to policing.

Because you know, that wouldnâ€™t have dire consequences or anything.

We would just point and laugh at tweets like this but considering sheâ€™s a lawmaker?

Yeah â€¦ not funny.

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. â€” Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Dana Loesch dropped her in just four words.

United States of CHAZ https://t.co/oBdyfRI2aj â€” Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 13, 2021

You all remember CHAZ, right? No law, it was supposedly the â€˜summer of love,â€™ until people were sexually assaulted and even killed.

Man, Democrats are either irretrievably stupid or have the shortest damn memories on the planet.

Maybe both.

So, time to replace the people at the Capitol with a bunch of social workers, right? â€” I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) April 13, 2021

I can get my Warlord title back! â€” Dr. Freedom Fetishâ„¢ (@Thomas_Young77) April 13, 2021

then she should be the first to give up any security detail she has. â€” Simpler_Days (@mrh2os) April 13, 2021

Defund the Capitol Police â€” President Pennypacker (@TanoG4) April 13, 2021

She doesn't need any further security or protection. When she tries to call for help, call her bluff. â€” Jeff Higbee (@highlightsvideo) April 13, 2021

Make sure when the "de-militarization" of police happens, she's blocked from requesting personal security. â€” Dan ''Beto'' N (@DanN2nd) April 13, 2021

Makes you wonder about the people who voted for morons like this â€” Tim Tobin (@Tob_Nator) April 13, 2021

You know, it really does.

And some of the have even voted for her TWICE.

***

