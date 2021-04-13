But you know, there is ZIP ZERO NADA political bias in big tech. Heck, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey said so …

This reminds us of one of those, ‘Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain’ moments.

Check out what happened when Luke Rudkowski did the same exact search on Google and DuckDuckGo:

WOW Search Results for "Riots Today" on DuckDuckGo vs Google (4/12/21) pic.twitter.com/i9ocM8jbxC — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) April 13, 2021

So Google just pulls up nonsense about January 6 … because apparently, it’s only a riot on federal property? You’d think the destruction of public and private property, looting, and violence, in general, would lead one to believe what they’re seeing is actually a riot but hey, what do we know?

Also, even when DuckDuckGo actually pulls the riots that were taking place, notice the crap headlines from the media. Protests ‘erupt?’ ROFL

EVERYTHING IS STUPID.

But “Protests erupt”. Not “riots” in all those headlines. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) April 13, 2021

Gross, right?

I stopped using google end of last year. It’s become a joke. — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) April 13, 2021

We do sort of just point and laugh at them anymore.

Fair.

I try to avoid anything Google as much as possible for about two years. — Elibertymar (@Elibertymar) April 13, 2021

I switched to DDG at the beginning of the year. I haven't looked back. — Eckythump (@Eckythumped) April 13, 2021

Basically, yup.

We see you, Google.

