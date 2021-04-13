So either this company hung this sign because they really did want the Black community to think they support them (and racism has no place there) OR they were hoping it would keep the woke mob from destroying their property the next time they decided to riot.

And these are riots, folks, not protests.

Donâ€™t let the media or the Left tell you otherwise.

Guess their sign didnâ€™t work:

Woke signage wonâ€™t save you from the woke mob. pic.twitter.com/lQ4Qg1f1ED â€” Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 13, 2021

Pretending to be â€˜wokeâ€™ so the mob eats them last â€¦ nice try.

Maybe board up next time? Or you know what? GTFO of there.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. â€” Markets like people should be free-TQN-ðŸ‘‘ (@TechQn) April 13, 2021

Irony in one picture. â€” Gra Sar (@viragobellator) April 13, 2021

And isnâ€™t it ironic? Doncha think?

DAMMIT, that song will be in our head all day now.

I donâ€™t understand. They did everything right ðŸ˜‚ â€” Bryan (@B_Ruck) April 13, 2021

Heh.

We know, we shouldnâ€™t laugh but câ€™mon.

Wake up to the danger of Woke â€” Jimmit (@JimmitShah) April 13, 2021

Sorry, this editor is a SUCKER for a good Dean Winchester gif.

Carry on.

This picture says a 1000 words â€” External Manna (@ExternalManna) April 13, 2021

It really and truly does.

