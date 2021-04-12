If Rep. Rashida Tlaib ever takes charge, there will be a lot of openings for social workers.

The call used to be to defund the police, but President Biden assured us all he never said he wanted to defund the police — maybe steer large portions of their budgets away from policing, but not defund them.

But the shooting death of Duante Wright after a traffic stop has Tlaib convinced that policing “can’t be reformed.”

Just for the record: Tlaib is stating as a fact that the officer who shot Wright didn’t do it accidentally, right?

Actually, a lot of people agree and are asking her to do something about it as a member of Congress.

It’s pretty rich Tlaib says this from behind fencing with razor wire and surrounded by the National Guard.

Those weren’t even laws and weren’t passed by anybody.

