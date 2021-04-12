If Rep. Rashida Tlaib ever takes charge, there will be a lot of openings for social workers.

The call used to be to defund the police, but President Biden assured us all he never said he wanted to defund the police — maybe steer large portions of their budgets away from policing, but not defund them.

But the shooting death of Duante Wright after a traffic stop has Tlaib convinced that policing “can’t be reformed.”

It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021

Just for the record: Tlaib is stating as a fact that the officer who shot Wright didn’t do it accidentally, right?

I agree. Everyone should join themed gangs like in The Warriors and settle their disputes with street violence. — Stonk Expert Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) April 13, 2021

Phony concern is not what we want to hear pic.twitter.com/lztCgsUfWx — Chelle (@Starlite28639) April 12, 2021

I'm here for the ratio. — Dan from Boston (@83_pac) April 13, 2021

Actually, a lot of people agree and are asking her to do something about it as a member of Congress.

Are you, a lawmaker, saying we don’t need law enforcement? If yes, what effective alternative institutions, organizations, agencies do we have to enforce the law if we do away with policing? — Steve Boniface (@stevieray8450) April 12, 2021

for all those asking: https://t.co/h5kyZhbyxI — hillbilly limerick (@RealMamasPapa) April 12, 2021

I hope you lose a primary for this statement — everett ☦️ (@exist_you) April 13, 2021

That word "inherent" does not mean what you think it does. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) April 13, 2021

This is such a bad take. — USpolitics (@uspolitical87) April 13, 2021

Looking forward to your proposals for alternatives … maybe elected leaders shouldn’t put out public statements borne more out of anger than actual thought? — Yoni Fife (@yonifife) April 13, 2021

Sounds like a call for total anarchy. I wonder if Twitter will remove this post. — Trey Wimberly (@TreyWimberly2) April 12, 2021

No more policing can begin when elected officials get rid of their police and security forces. We're not doing this thing where we have no policing, but y'all are protected to the hilt. — SoCalConservativeGal (@SoCalViews) April 13, 2021

It’s pretty rich Tlaib says this from behind fencing with razor wire and surrounded by the National Guard.

Will Rashida advocate for no security/police presence at the capitol? — I (@randeal1010) April 13, 2021

For the record, I "liked" this tweet to be able to save it and screenshot it and send it to my buddies. Insanity is a strange look. — Jules Dash (@JulesDash12) April 13, 2021

It would be best for you to step down from congress. This is a completely irresponsible statement by you. — Ray Lenahan (@ray_lenahan) April 12, 2021

No more policing and incarceration? Seriously embarrassing that this is an elected official — Gen Z Moderate (@GenZ_Moderate) April 13, 2021

Thankfully no one is overreacting — A.J. Rando (@ajrando13) April 13, 2021

The fact that people elected you is mind blowing. — guy buddy (@jokerfacebuddy) April 13, 2021

Lead by example, dismiss the National Guard protecting the Capitol. — Michele (@micheIUP) April 13, 2021

Does that include the Capitol Police? — shady grady (@robsolo) April 13, 2021

So you are going to disband the capitol police? — Paul Shapiro (@pns85) April 13, 2021

When the Capitol Police executed Ashli Babbit, was that inherently and intentionally racist? — Valoric Fire (@GorhamHarland) April 13, 2021

Who’s gonna enforce those gun laws you want passed? — Blooshier (@Blooshier) April 13, 2021

Those weren’t even laws and weren’t passed by anybody.

There is no opportunity to make positive change you can’t crap all over, huh? — ButGorsuch! (@Ignorem62281500) April 13, 2021

