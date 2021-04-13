CNN’s Brian Stelter has been b*tching and moaning (even more than usual) because conservative-leaning talking heads/pundits haven’t been posting vaccine selfies. Pretty sure he believes all of us redneck country bumpkin Republicans will be more likely to get the vaccine if our HEROES are doing it.

Or something.

Yes, that is beyond insulting but it is Tater we’re talking about here.

Looks like Glenn Beck was up for the challenge.

LOL

Hey CNN I got your vaccine selfie right here pic.twitter.com/RLgOTud76r — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 13, 2021

We see what you did there, Glenn.

Look very closely at Glenn’s left hand. Gosh, it’s almost as if Glenn is giving CNN the middle finger.

HEY NOW, we can be absolutely immature here at Twitchy (it’s sort of a gift) but c’mon man, that’s a middle finger.

Or we suppose that’s just the finger he coincidentally chose for his ‘shot’.

Ahem.

And of course, the hate-filled and humorless harpies are out in numbers on his tweet:

Stay classy Glenn. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — B (@bperez1776) April 13, 2021

Yes remember that when when you get close to join Your clone Rush Limbaugh. — HARLEY (@harley000000) April 13, 2021

Wishing death on Glenn for mocking CNN … alrighty then.

Omg this is the very rare douche bird. Bird watcher around the world wait a lifetime to see it. And to photograph it? Simply amazing. — Matt Gaetz’s Punchable Face (@StableJebus) April 13, 2021

It must be hard to get through life with a stick lodged that far up his backside … just sayin’.

Stay classy! — El Isra (@izzanaya) April 13, 2021

I'll be more impressed with Glenn when I see him working in a COVID ward without PPE or licking doorknobs in a subway station. — Jish Fish (@jish_fish) April 13, 2021

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see RUSSIA from our backyard.

Old ✅

Obese ✅ Thanks for saving a vaccine shot for someone less needy than you I guess? — Legally Grond 🇺🇸 (@legallygrond) April 13, 2021

So mad over a tweet mocking CNN.

Thinking all of these people need more fiber in their diets.

Or something.

