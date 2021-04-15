Awww yes, Project Veritas, covering the news outlets that have sadly become the news. Remember the good old days when outlets like CNN were where you looked for info about stories and things happening in the country? And now we’re seeing a scoop about one of their directors bragging about how lucrative it was to scare the sh*t out of people about COVID. Oh, and it hurt Trump too so BONUS.

If you haven’t seen this footage yet, take a gander.

It’s infuriating.

CNN was definitely exposed and Mollie Heminway used this ‘exposing’ to make a fairly brutal and honest point about the CNN talking heads.

They only talk to/with people who help push their narrative.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh wait, no, we’re not.

Oof.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow indeed.

And not in a good way.

***

