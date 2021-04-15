Awww yes, Project Veritas, covering the news outlets that have sadly become the news. Remember the good old days when outlets like CNN were where you looked for info about stories and things happening in the country? And now we’re seeing a scoop about one of their directors bragging about how lucrative it was to scare the sh*t out of people about COVID. Oh, and it hurt Trump too so BONUS.

If you haven’t seen this footage yet, take a gander.

It’s infuriating.

BREAKING: Part 2 – @CNN Director Reveals That Network Practices ‘Art of Manipulation’ to “Change The World” “COVID? Gangbusters with ratings right? Which is why we constantly have the death toll on the side…let’s make it higher” “No such thing as unbiased news.”#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/okKSFK4JfS — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 14, 2021

CNN was definitely exposed and Mollie Heminway used this ‘exposing’ to make a fairly brutal and honest point about the CNN talking heads.

The thing he admits at the end about the only voices they allow on air being the ones that are easily controlled is devastating to every CNN reporter/contributor/host’s credibility. Not that wise people needed to have him admit that. https://t.co/PABjAyt5nJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 14, 2021

They only talk to/with people who help push their narrative.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Oh wait, no, we’re not.

Oof.

I would cringe when I would hear students say they were studying journalism so they "could change the world." They were subversive then and they are subversives today. — Sam V. (@7thdistrict) April 15, 2021

"Jen Rubin: Conservative Contributor" — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) April 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

"Come on! I was just trying to get some Tinder nookie!" — Jeffrey Voth (@Acuda4me) April 15, 2021

I laugh at anyone who brings CNN into any conversation with me. — AusTexican (@AusTexican) April 15, 2021

CNN Confirmation Bias confirmed by CNN. — CaseClosed (@wds08) April 14, 2021

Wow!? — Jeff Teravainen (@JeffTeravainen) April 15, 2021

Wow indeed.

And not in a good way.

***

