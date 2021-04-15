Carol Roth is one smart cookie, especially when it comes to money, the economy, and business in general. Oh, and her hair is absolutely the bomb …

So her tweet about those people who don’t want the pandemic to end is something really worth considering in our humble opinion.

<whispers> there are a lot of powerful people who don’t want the pandemic to end… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) April 14, 2021

She’s right.

This is probably why Tom Nichols felt the need to try and prove her wrong.

Name two and show your work — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 14, 2021

Tom’s expertise truly lies with his ability to act like a total dbag.

Sorry, not sorry.

From what we can tell, Carol just ignored him (talk to the hand), but there were plenty of other people who were more than happy to name two (or more!) powerful people who don’t want this pandemic to end, and YEAH, they showed lots and lots of work.

Fauci (vax but won’t do anything, tells public do same)

Schools, universities (mandating vaccine for fall sem)

Hiden/Harris (wearing masks after vaccine)

MSM (variants, NO REPORTING on above contractions)

Lawyers (supporting vax mandates 4 biz, schools)

Gov w/mask mandates STILL — Amy RedLivinginBlue (@aehemeter) April 15, 2021

Hey, he asked.

How about any big box CEO who's company was allowed to stay open while all its small business competition was forced to close. — matt harlow (@mattharlow5) April 15, 2021

Big businesses sure have been successful while small businesses continue to struggle.

Jeff Zucker, CEO of CNN.https://t.co/gUHDTIYnkE — Andrew Flusche (@aflusche) April 15, 2021

This from CNN was just painful.

And awful.

And shameful.

There really should be some sort of consequence for an outlet doing this, yes?

Here’s the work, which contains several examples, in case you’re earnestly asking and not just dismissing her tweet https://t.co/8irnmRVnw4 — Cody Gough (@ProducerCody) April 15, 2021

Tom has to dismiss people and tweets so he can feel better about himself and his tweets.

Poor Tom is only expert in one thing: 🌽 pic.twitter.com/TvQL7uOll1 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 15, 2021

And finally, RedSteeze with the TKO:

She said powerful. — Call me Infrastructure 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) April 15, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Huh, funny. We reacted the same way.

***

