Democrats have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Republicans have Marjorie Taylor Greene.

So it only makes sense that these two eventually debate, yes? They could sell tickets, do a PPV, raise money for small businesses struggling because of the government-forced shutdown … this editor would definitely pay to watch it.

Now, for whatever reason (probably his desperation for attention), Eric Swalwell responded to Marjorie’s tweet asking for the debate.

Not entirely sure what the man responsible for the fart heard ’round the world was thinking but here we are:

C’mon man.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well.

MEEEEEEEP.

Maybe don’t pick a fight with Marjorie? Yikes.

As usual, the amount of hatred for Marjorie on her response to Eric (who started it) is off the charts …

Which tells you this was a direct hit.

***

