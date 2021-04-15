Democrats have Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Republicans have Marjorie Taylor Greene.

So it only makes sense that these two eventually debate, yes? They could sell tickets, do a PPV, raise money for small businesses struggling because of the government-forced shutdown … this editor would definitely pay to watch it.

.@AOC I’d like to challenge you to a debate on the Green New Deal economic policy. Since you sponsored the Green New Deal and have a degree in Economics, I’m sure you are more than qualified. Cont’d.. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 14, 2021

Now, for whatever reason (probably his desperation for attention), Eric Swalwell responded to Marjorie’s tweet asking for the debate.

Not entirely sure what the man responsible for the fart heard ’round the world was thinking but here we are:

When you aren’t on any committees you can propose stunts like this. https://t.co/0b9SNU0bLS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 15, 2021

C’mon man.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Well we all know how you serve on Intel, Judiciary, and Homeland Security Committees. With your pants around your ankles, giving it to China. I serve on the Committee of the Whole, and hold all of Congress accountable by demanding recorded votes, so the People know our record. https://t.co/embVNjxhkr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 15, 2021

MEEEEEEEP.

Maybe don’t pick a fight with Marjorie? Yikes.

In one tweet, @RepSwalwell just lost a catfight.

You hate to see it. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) April 15, 2021

As usual, the amount of hatred for Marjorie on her response to Eric (who started it) is off the charts …

Which tells you this was a direct hit.

***

