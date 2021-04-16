Don’t worry folks, BLM co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Cullors ‘cleared up’ that whole buying a bunch of expensive property while babbling about being a Marxist thing.

Heh.

You have got to watch this:

In a fantastic interview with @marclamonthill #patricecullors explains how her home ownership and income don’t betray her marxist principles. It’s all for her family. pic.twitter.com/MPAo3ZE7JK — #1 #SNOWFALLFX FAN IN LIFE (free Melody) (@VanLathan) April 16, 2021

Don’t worry, BLM donors, Patrisse is only exploiting the movement so she can take care of her family and stuff.

‘A potential contradiction between your expressed politics and your lived practice.’

In other words, he’s saying she’s being seen as a hypocrite.

And her response … she’s taking care of her family as ‘Black folks do.’

Yikes.

She really dodged that question, didn’t she?

"My money for me and my family" is actually peak bourgeois, capitalist, and private property rooted ethics. And having that be an example of care for Black people/the community is peak managerial class representational logic. So. — Dr. CBS (@blackleftaf) April 16, 2021

Ouch.

Please everyone, donate to BLM so Patrisse can have swimming pools put in the backayards of her new homes; her family needs them. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) April 16, 2021

Lol. It totally does. Sh has become the bourgeois she is supposed to be stand up against.. — Pizza Czar (@DesertMonkey4) April 16, 2021

LOL that’s bs — Phil (@philllosoraptor) April 16, 2021

Joel Osteen couldn't say it better. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 16, 2021

So it’s OK to amass a real estate empire and a pile of money if you claim it’s “for my family“? Isn’t that exactly why most people work for success in America? Success that she wants to penalize and take away?Or encourages the violent to burn down and steal? I want to vomit. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) April 16, 2021

She's right. The Marxist Principle is really "Marxism For Everyone Else" so she's good — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) April 16, 2021

The other Lincoln Project. Can you imagine where those scores of thousands of dollars could’ve gone to truly help the needy? — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) April 16, 2021

If you like believe this, your are moron and naive. — Kathryn Beank511⚔️ (@BeanK511) April 16, 2021

Yup.

***

