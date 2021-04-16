Don’t worry folks, BLM co-founder and self-proclaimed Marxist Patrisse Cullors ‘cleared up’ that whole buying a bunch of expensive property while babbling about being a Marxist thing.

Heh.

You have got to watch this:

Don’t worry, BLM donors, Patrisse is only exploiting the movement so she can take care of her family and stuff.

‘A potential contradiction between your expressed politics and your lived practice.’

In other words, he’s saying she’s being seen as a hypocrite.

And her response … she’s taking care of her family as ‘Black folks do.’

Yikes.

She really dodged that question, didn’t she?

Ouch.

Yup.

***

Tags: BLMMarc Lamont HillPatrice Cullors