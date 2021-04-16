President Biden was tweeting about how much he was looking forward to welcoming his pal, Prime Minister Suga from Japan.

I’m looking forward to welcoming my friend Prime Minister Suga to the White House this afternoon for the first foreign leader visit of my presidency — and to renewing the historic alliance between the United States and Japan. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 16, 2021

Except, that’s not what happened. Barely an hour later?

Watch this.

??? shouldn't Biden be the one to welcome Japan's prime minister? pic.twitter.com/SG6W8K6jFS — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) April 16, 2021

HOLY CRAP the woman is so cringe.

All the cringe.

You know Suga is making all sorts of faces under that mask.

Awwwwwwkward.

This could be a new fun game, ‘Where in the world is Sleepy Joe Biden?’ *admit it, you sang that out loud*

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House

pic.twitter.com/p8x5b2fEBT — ✨𝓑𝓮𝓻𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓑.🌊🌊🌊 (@3SidecarsPlz) April 16, 2021

Says the wave account like this is a normal and not-at-all strange thing.

Shouldn't Harris be at the border? pic.twitter.com/nqYEdQy9RI — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 16, 2021

Psh, she’s far too good for THAT.

What a slap in the face. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 16, 2021

I guess they’re training her. — Okay. (@corrcomm) April 16, 2021

Sit girl, sit! GOOD GIRL!

@POTUS called a lid on being President today. — Jonathan Levin (@JNLevin) April 16, 2021

probably scared of what type of gaffe Joe would engage in — WarDamnGunners (@WarDamnGunners) April 16, 2021

We suppose it could have conflicted with his daily pudding time.

***

