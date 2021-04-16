President Biden was tweeting about how much he was looking forward to welcoming his pal, Prime Minister Suga from Japan.

Except, that’s not what happened. Barely an hour later?

Watch this.

HOLY CRAP the woman is so cringe.

All the cringe.

You know Suga is making all sorts of faces under that mask.

Awwwwwwkward.

This could be a new fun game, ‘Where in the world is Sleepy Joe Biden?’ *admit it, you sang that out loud*

Says the wave account like this is a normal and not-at-all strange thing.

Psh, she’s far too good for THAT.

Sit girl, sit! GOOD GIRL!

We suppose it could have conflicted with his daily pudding time.

***

