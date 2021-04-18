Nothing to see here, folks, just another Democrat inciting riots and pushing for violence if they don’t get their way. Can you IMAGINE if Trump had said something even remotely close to this? They are still trying to blame him for the Capitol ‘insurrection’ for telling people to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard.

This sounds like a straight-up call for violence to us:

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

Is she seriously wearing a face shield over her mask OUTSIDE?

Thanks for the reminder that we need term limits, Maxine.

Trump: “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” – Incites insurrection Maxine Water: If Chauvin is acquitted, take to the streets. – Nothing to see here 🤡🌎 — Nick Fad🇺🇸 (@NicAtNigh) April 18, 2021

This is so screwed up. Guilty or riots. She single handedly handed the defense a motion for mistrial. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) April 18, 2021

Then again, ol’ Max ‘Doesn’t Even Live In Her Own District’ Waters has been inciting violence and saying stupid crap for years with zero consequences so we’re not surprised.

To be clear…if the jury finds Chauvin not guilty, then that’s not racism in action…that’s the prosecution not having a case for conviction.

Facts don’t care about feelings. — USAF SP Vet, 🔫🇺🇸✝️✡️🇮🇱 (@kennymac1964) April 18, 2021

Inciting riots are we Maxine? — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) April 18, 2021

Kudos to her for going full on insane with the PPE. She does realize that her mask-and-faceshield imply that the BLM protests this summer could have spread COVID, bc they weren't wearing the same level? — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) April 18, 2021

Can’t imagine why she’s not doing this in her own neighborhood… — Everyone's a Fascist but Me (@MikeHoncho1127) April 18, 2021

Every time I start to remind myself term limits are a bad idea, she shows up and starts talkin’ — J Scott (@jscdad) April 18, 2021

What good can come from the politicians completely keeping the country divided like this? Remember when people like Martin Luther King would call for peace, calm, and unity? — Yo News (@YoNews) April 18, 2021

We are a lot easier to rule over and control when we’re busy fighting with one another.

She is as horrible as she is stupid. That is saying something. — THEMarkEdwardsTX (@THEMarkEdwards1) April 18, 2021

