DeSantis 2024!

It’s obvious the Left is terrified of Ron DeSantis running for president in 2024 and with good reason. The man has singlehandedly shown the country how a state should be run during a pandemic by protecting the vulnerable and sick while empowering the healthy to keep the economy going. This seems like common sense, yes? Instead of locking up and muzzling healthy people for a year and then being shocked that economies are dying and people are still catching the virus because you haven’t allowed their immune systems to work?

David Hogg said the quiet part out loud:

We absolutely need to defeat Ron DeSantis before he runs for president. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) April 18, 2021

RUH-ROH, JUNIOR!

But how are you going to defeat him before he can run? Umm … that makes no sense.

Bless your heart. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) April 18, 2021

He scares you that much, does he David? He’s right you know, and he isn’t scared of any of you all — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) April 19, 2021

why don't you go start a blanket company or something. you are microscopic nuisance. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) April 19, 2021

He feeds off of your fear. — G (@justthatG_uy) April 19, 2021

It keeps him warm at night.

Because otherwise it’s game over? — American Snarker (@americansnarker) April 19, 2021

On January 20, 2025 President DeSantis will lay his head on a brand new @Mypillow in the White House. — Steve, not a monk #Pathead (@Noone86595893) April 18, 2021

You said the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/z3kf0BhEqi — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) April 19, 2021

You wouldn’t be afraid if he wasn’t doing a good job that people will respond to. — Neanderthal Thinking Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) April 18, 2021

This will go as well as your pillow company did. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) April 19, 2021

Ouch.

***

