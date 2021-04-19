DeSantis 2024!

It’s obvious the Left is terrified of Ron DeSantis running for president in 2024 and with good reason. The man has singlehandedly shown the country how a state should be run during a pandemic by protecting the vulnerable and sick while empowering the healthy to keep the economy going. This seems like common sense, yes? Instead of locking up and muzzling healthy people for a year and then being shocked that economies are dying and people are still catching the virus because you haven’t allowed their immune systems to work?

David Hogg said the quiet part out loud:

RUH-ROH, JUNIOR!

But how are you going to defeat him before he can run? Umm … that makes no sense.

It keeps him warm at night.

Ouch.

***

Tags: 2024david hoggDeSantispresident