Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is really trying to find someone or something to blame for the mess she’s made of her state of Michigan. Last week she was claiming the feds (aka Biden) weren’t cooperating with her vaccine needs and now she’s claiming the GOP is stopping her from shutting the state down.

And thank God for that.

Perhaps closing down the state and muzzling healthy people for months (a year!) was a mistake?

Poor widdle Whitmer has lost her powers.

Boo hoo.

Tammy Bruce doesn’t have a whole lot of sympathy:

Nailed it.

Incompetent tyrant can no longer inflict damage on her citizens.

If only Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and the other idiotic blue state legislatures would figure out they need to do something to stop this insanity.

Mirror mirror …

***

