Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is really trying to find someone or something to blame for the mess she’s made of her state of Michigan. Last week she was claiming the feds (aka Biden) weren’t cooperating with her vaccine needs and now she’s claiming the GOP is stopping her from shutting the state down.

And thank God for that.

Perhaps closing down the state and muzzling healthy people for months (a year!) was a mistake?

Whitmer: State won't close down again following GOP lawsuits https://t.co/NJ5yZ7CWL5 pic.twitter.com/jHol8QfVhH — The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2021

Poor widdle Whitmer has lost her powers.

Boo hoo.

Tammy Bruce doesn’t have a whole lot of sympathy:

Incompetent tyrant whines she can no longer destroy the village in order to save it. https://t.co/Tdgn5zTXWM — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) April 19, 2021

Nailed it.

Incompetent tyrant can no longer inflict damage on her citizens.

If only Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and the other idiotic blue state legislatures would figure out they need to do something to stop this insanity.

Gov. Whitmer and Cruella de Vil are one in the same. pic.twitter.com/FNHlBfk80P — David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) April 19, 2021

Much respect for Tammy. She tells the truth. — Carl Jackson (@jcarljacksonjr) April 19, 2021

Mirror mirror …

