Brit Hume always seems to find the best things to share on Twitter.

And this thread from Josh Marshall tweeting horrible things about people who questioned what REALLY happened to Brian Sicknick is a humdinger.

This thread is holding up well. https://t.co/PUxWsHqyOi — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 20, 2021

As Brit says … it’s holding up well.

Or not.

There's now a Brian Sicknick "truth movement" on the right, which suggests Sicknick either died of natural causes or was murdered to tarnish ex-President Trump. Today this new conspiracy theory made its way to National Review. I trace it to its source. https://t.co/PA0vmZldjN — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021

Now that we know Sicknick wasn’t ‘murdered’ think this guy will delete?

Yeah, we’re not counting on it.

2/ The conspiracy theory seems to originate with a former Trump speech writer, Darren Beattie, who was fired in 2018 after @KFILE unearthed the fact that he'd attended a white nationalist conference in 2016. After Trump lost the November election he appointed Beattie to a … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021

Because you know, the National Review is WELL-known for hiring white nationalists.

*so many eye-rolls*

3/ commission charged with overseeing Holocaust commemoration. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021

4/ It got picked up by Tucker Carlson and now Andrew McCarthy has laundered it into a more refined form for NRO. I'm told Glenn Greenwald is pushing it too. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 11, 2021

The actual NEWS got picked up by NEWS outlets.

And evil ol’ Glenn Greenwald was ‘pushing’ the story that Sicknick wasn’t murdered by some unhinged Trump supporter.

Man, Josh has got to feel like a total moron now, right?

6/ As I explain in my piece it seems possible we’ll never know what specifically led to Sicknick’s death. It’s possible that a kind of freak result occurred in which an injury which should not normally result in death in this case did. Federal investigators are apparently … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 12, 2021

We’ll never know.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

Painful.

So very painful.

7/ examining when bear spray Insurrectionists sprayed on Sicknick triggered some kind of reaction that led to his death. But this unclarity, while painful for the family, doesn’t really change the story. Sicknick was engaged in a violent confrontation with insurrectionists … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 12, 2021

Insurrectionists.

They were really really really milking this.

Ask yourselves why.

8/ he returned to his office and then collapsed. It is basically certain that something that occurred during that confrontation led to that. No insurrection and Sicknick is still alive. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 12, 2021

Is he though, Josh?

This is … yeah, one of the more embarrassing and painfully inaccurate threads we’ve seen on Twitter in a long time. Big thanks to Brit for sharing it.

Heh.

***

