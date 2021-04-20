Brit Hume always seems to find the best things to share on Twitter.

And this thread from Josh Marshall tweeting horrible things about people who questioned what REALLY happened to Brian Sicknick is a humdinger.

As Brit says … it’s holding up well.

Or not.

Now that we know Sicknick wasn’t ‘murdered’ think this guy will delete?

Yeah, we’re not counting on it.

Because you know, the National Review is WELL-known for hiring white nationalists.

*so many eye-rolls*

The actual NEWS got picked up by NEWS outlets.

And evil ol’ Glenn Greenwald was ‘pushing’ the story that Sicknick wasn’t murdered by some unhinged Trump supporter.

Man, Josh has got to feel like a total moron now, right?

We’ll never know.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Dude.

Painful.

So very painful.

Insurrectionists.

They were really really really milking this.

Ask yourselves why.

Is he though, Josh?

This is … yeah, one of the more embarrassing and painfully inaccurate threads we’ve seen on Twitter in a long time. Big thanks to Brit for sharing it.

Heh.

***

